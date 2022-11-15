Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Whole Foods to open store in Rogers
A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.
kuaf.com
Here Come the Holidays
Thanksgving arrives in less than a week. Christmas lights start now in Fayetteville and Bentonville. Becca Martin brown, the features editor with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette helps us begin to navigate the holiday season.
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
KHBS
AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
talkbusiness.net
ArDOT wants feedback on Highway 112 widening project in Washington County
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking comments on a $65.5 million project to widen Arkansas Highway 112 from Fayetteville to Tontitown. The proposed 4.07-mile project will include a raised median and seven roundabouts. A design public hearing is set from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at...
Walmart gives tour of new fertility clinic
Walmart is giving its associates more health benefits.
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville
Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
Mercy Hospitals Arkansas receive top safety grades
Mercy hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith have received A grades in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.
Springdale teacher shares story travelling world on National Geographic teaching program
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale teacher is the second Arkansas educator to become a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow. Derek Ratchford teaches at Sonora Middle School in Springdale. He says he has a passion for teaching his students and in September had the chance of a lifetime to become a student once again.
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith
Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
KHBS
Bentonville prepares to light up the square
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
talkbusiness.net
Officials working way through Walton medical school accreditation
Officials with the planned Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville are working through the lengthy accreditation process, a requirement the school must have in hand when it graduates its inaugural class in 2029. Beth Bobbitt, a spokeswoman for the four-year school, said the accreditation team has already submitted...
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
KHBS
Tyson Foods to invest $1.5 million to provide free citizenship services for employees
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday that it is investing $1.5 million to provide free legal and citizenship services for its employees. The company said it has now invested more than $2.4 million to support organizations such as Immigrant Connection, which provides immigrants with legal services. Tyson...
kuaf.com
Veterans Enlist in 'Cafe Novice' Creative Forces Culinary Arts Residency at Mt. Sequoyah
Local Veterans are gathering this month for a two-week-long culinary arts kitchen skills and writing residency at Mt. Sequoyah. The grant-funded "Cafe Novice" course is being taught by professional chefs, food writers and digital artists, who will gather this Sunday evening, November 20th for a communal feast prepared by Veterans for Veterans. The public is also invited.
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
