Fayetteville, AR

kuaf.com

Here Come the Holidays

Thanksgving arrives in less than a week. Christmas lights start now in Fayetteville and Bentonville. Becca Martin brown, the features editor with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette helps us begin to navigate the holiday season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
KHBS

AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville

Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith

Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
FORT SMITH, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville prepares to light up the square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville

The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Officials working way through Walton medical school accreditation

Officials with the planned Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville are working through the lengthy accreditation process, a requirement the school must have in hand when it graduates its inaugural class in 2029. Beth Bobbitt, a spokeswoman for the four-year school, said the accreditation team has already submitted...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
kuaf.com

Veterans Enlist in 'Cafe Novice' Creative Forces Culinary Arts Residency at Mt. Sequoyah

Local Veterans are gathering this month for a two-week-long culinary arts kitchen skills and writing residency at Mt. Sequoyah. The grant-funded "Cafe Novice" course is being taught by professional chefs, food writers and digital artists, who will gather this Sunday evening, November 20th for a communal feast prepared by Veterans for Veterans. The public is also invited.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

