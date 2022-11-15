ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Our Prayers: John Povolny ’47, ’92 MA

Please remember in your prayers John Povolny ’47, ’92 MA, who passed away on Nov. 11 at age 95. After working for many years at 3M, John was one of the original founders of the School of Engineering at St. Thomas in 1985. For decades, he was a faculty member and adviser in School of Engineering programs, and served on the school’s Board of Governors until just a few years ago.
Culture of Encounter: Five Observations With Interim President Rob Vischer

The term “culture of encounter” is one we've been hearing lately, though it’s not new. Pope Francis has been using it for at least a decade. He says that society should push back against what he calls a “culture of indifference” and help build a “culture of encounter.” He explains that this is a “culture in which we find brothers and sisters, in which we can also speak with those who think differently, as well as those who hold other beliefs, who do not have the same faith.”
Tommie Give Day 2022 Engages Record Number of Donors

Donating a total of $2,036,450, a record-breaking 2,787 members of the Tommie Network participated in Tommie Give Day. Alumni from all graduating classes as well as parents, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university came together to provide important funding for scholarships and access to a transformative St. Thomas education.
St. Paul schools Superintendent Joe Gothard earns contract renewal

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard will be sticking around after the Board of Education approved a new contract for him Tuesday night.Gothard's new three-year contract, which will pay him $256,000 in the first year, was approved unanimously. The contract begins July 1, 2023."I want to thank the Board of Education and the Saint Paul community at large for placing their trust in me to lead our district in achieving equitable outcomes for all students," Gothard said in a release. "I am counting on everyone to continue to hold me accountable over the next three years."Gothard joined SPPS in 2017. Since then, he has led the district through the challenges of the pandemic and a three-day teachers' strike in 2020. Earlier this year, another strike was narrowly avoided when the district and educators came to a last-minute contract agreement.Gothard's contract includes a 1.96% raise each year after the first, and the board will review his performance every year.
St. Thomas Mourns Passing of Coaching Legend Dennis Denning

Dennis Denning was a two-time National Coach of the Year at St. Thomas. Tributes are coming in after news that Hall of Famer and former Tommie Baseball head coach Dennis Denning passed away Nov. 16 at age 76 after a series of health issues. A St. Paul native, Denning was...
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Field trip: Delta Airlines and Four Seasons

After over a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hospitality and Tourism club went on a trip to the Twin Cities to visit two prominent industry facilities. Dr. Hung-Chih ‘Alvin’ Yu led the trip experience. Delta Airlines senior avionic technician Thomas Trenda led students on a tour...
Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
"A Servants' Christmas" returns to St. Paul's History Theatre

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The History Theatre in St. Paul is hoping to bring joy and a message of acceptance to the holiday season."A Servants' Christmas" is back for the first time since 2008. The musical is set on Summit Avenue in St. Paul in 1899. A rich, strict Christian family brings a young immigrant in as a maid."She's keeping a secret because she feels that if she exposes herself as a Jewish woman that she'd lose her employment," explained Ron Peluso, artistic director for St. Paul's History Theatre.John Fenn wrote the story based on an actual family, the Warners.The...
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins

Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet

Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
Minnesota nurses union to vote on possible second strike

ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced that members will vote to authorize another possible strike at more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area. The union's 15,000 nurses will vote on Nov. 30 to authorize the strike...
