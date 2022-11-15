Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: John Povolny ’47, ’92 MA
Please remember in your prayers John Povolny ’47, ’92 MA, who passed away on Nov. 11 at age 95. After working for many years at 3M, John was one of the original founders of the School of Engineering at St. Thomas in 1985. For decades, he was a faculty member and adviser in School of Engineering programs, and served on the school’s Board of Governors until just a few years ago.
stthomas.edu
Culture of Encounter: Five Observations With Interim President Rob Vischer
The term “culture of encounter” is one we've been hearing lately, though it’s not new. Pope Francis has been using it for at least a decade. He says that society should push back against what he calls a “culture of indifference” and help build a “culture of encounter.” He explains that this is a “culture in which we find brothers and sisters, in which we can also speak with those who think differently, as well as those who hold other beliefs, who do not have the same faith.”
stthomas.edu
Tommie Give Day 2022 Engages Record Number of Donors
Donating a total of $2,036,450, a record-breaking 2,787 members of the Tommie Network participated in Tommie Give Day. Alumni from all graduating classes as well as parents, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university came together to provide important funding for scholarships and access to a transformative St. Thomas education.
mprnews.org
How Bill and Penny George became a power couple in Minnesota philanthropy
Bill George is a former Medtronic CEO known for a leadership style that puts compassion above the bottom line. His wife Penny George is a breast cancer survivor who became an advocate for holistic healthcare for everyone. Together, they’ve been a powerful force for local philanthropy. Since 1994, the George...
St. Paul schools Superintendent Joe Gothard earns contract renewal
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard will be sticking around after the Board of Education approved a new contract for him Tuesday night.Gothard's new three-year contract, which will pay him $256,000 in the first year, was approved unanimously. The contract begins July 1, 2023."I want to thank the Board of Education and the Saint Paul community at large for placing their trust in me to lead our district in achieving equitable outcomes for all students," Gothard said in a release. "I am counting on everyone to continue to hold me accountable over the next three years."Gothard joined SPPS in 2017. Since then, he has led the district through the challenges of the pandemic and a three-day teachers' strike in 2020. Earlier this year, another strike was narrowly avoided when the district and educators came to a last-minute contract agreement.Gothard's contract includes a 1.96% raise each year after the first, and the board will review his performance every year.
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Mourns Passing of Coaching Legend Dennis Denning
Dennis Denning was a two-time National Coach of the Year at St. Thomas. Tributes are coming in after news that Hall of Famer and former Tommie Baseball head coach Dennis Denning passed away Nov. 16 at age 76 after a series of health issues. A St. Paul native, Denning was...
stthomas.edu
Fowler Business Concept Challenge Participant Payton Maas Interviewed by WCCO Radio
Fowler Business Concept Challenge participant Payton Maas was interviewed by Vineeta Sawkar of WCCO Radio. Maas' concept is Conversation Candles, which sells gift boxes designed to stimulate memories through scent for people with dementia. Moss volunteered for nonprofit Resounding Voices in Rochester, a choir for dementia patients. The singers have...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
boreal.org
Influenza is latest wave to hit kids and teachers, and it's impacting parents in historic ways
The shift in seasons that has been visible outside Phalen Lake Elementary in St. Paul this week, has coincided with another kind of shift inside the nurse's office. "I think we're seeing much more influenza now, than RSV," said school nurse Michelle Mauder. "We probably have about 10% of our kids out every day."
St. Cloud State University
Field trip: Delta Airlines and Four Seasons
After over a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hospitality and Tourism club went on a trip to the Twin Cities to visit two prominent industry facilities. Dr. Hung-Chih ‘Alvin’ Yu led the trip experience. Delta Airlines senior avionic technician Thomas Trenda led students on a tour...
ktoe.com
Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
"A Servants' Christmas" returns to St. Paul's History Theatre
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The History Theatre in St. Paul is hoping to bring joy and a message of acceptance to the holiday season."A Servants' Christmas" is back for the first time since 2008. The musical is set on Summit Avenue in St. Paul in 1899. A rich, strict Christian family brings a young immigrant in as a maid."She's keeping a secret because she feels that if she exposes herself as a Jewish woman that she'd lose her employment," explained Ron Peluso, artistic director for St. Paul's History Theatre.John Fenn wrote the story based on an actual family, the Warners.The...
swnewsmedia.com
More than 50 artists serving time in prison featured in St. Paul art exhibit
An art opening in St. Paul featured works from more than 50 artists serving time at Stillwater and Faribault prisons. The IDENTITY exhibition, which will be featured at Creators Space until Dec. 3, displayed artists’ work exploring how they see themselves and others in society, organizers said. The exhibit...
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
KAAL-TV
Children’s Minnesota to open its first inpatient mental health unit
(ABC 6 News) – Children’s Minnesota announced they will open its first inpatient mental health unit at its St. Paul hospital. The health system says they will be using a phased approach beginning with adolescent patients and expanding to younger patients thereafter. The unit is expected to care...
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
ktoe.com
Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet
Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
The U of M is offering a unique and meaty holiday gift idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — If you're looking for a unique, local gift for the food lover in your life, here's an idea: The Meat and Dairy Salesroom on the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. The salesroom is stocked with cheeses, ice cream, brats, chicken wings, honey, and other...
Minnesota nurses union to vote on possible second strike
ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced that members will vote to authorize another possible strike at more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area. The union's 15,000 nurses will vote on Nov. 30 to authorize the strike...
Comments / 1