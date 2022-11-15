ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus returns to Tacoma

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on January 22, 2023 at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater for a Sunday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m. The amalgamation of the two troupes’ incredible talents brings a new dimension to the artistry of Chinese Acrobatics in a show for all ages offering sensational acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats, and more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date!

Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa. The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma...
The Suburban Times

Upcoming family fun in Tacoma

There are a variety of fun activities on upcoming days. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
nationalfisherman.com

The event that brings the whole commercial fishing community together

Welcome to the 2022 Pacific Marine Expo, the annual event for the West Coast and Alaskan commercial maritime industry, and we are so happy to have you. I’m sure you’ve arrived here ready to see aisles and aisles of exhibiting companies offering the products and innovations that will help you do your job better. On our floor, you will find everything from marine engines, propulsion, electronics, safety gear, and the latest products hitting the market but there’s so much more to Expo. Here you will also experience the latest education from people on the front lines defending our oceans and livelihoods and most importantly you will see great friends and colleagues old and new and have the opportunity to catch up, commiserate and plan for the future.
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s Julefest Is A Nordic Christmas Celebration You Won’t Want To Miss

Did you know that Seattle has a rich history of Nordic people and culture? You can learn about it year-round at the National Nordic Museum that is located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood—or experience a taste at this year’s Julefest. Seattle’s Julefest is a Nordic Christmas celebration taking place at the National Nordic Museum this Saturday and Sunday (November 19-20, 2022). This event is sure to get you into the holiday spirit the Nordic way!
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Communications Director

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Communications Director. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Communications Director oversees the organization’s internal and external communications functions. The individual in this role will lead an outstanding team of professionals who work in the areas of media relations, public relations, language access, marketing, the TV Tacoma television station, social media, graphic design, multimedia design, and photography.
The Suburban Times

7 Wildly Fun Holiday Gift Ideas

TACOMA Wash.— For the holidays this year, consider gifting those close to you something wildly fun to experience together at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium or Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. Get up close to a moose, pet a goat (in a holiday coat!) or touch a jellyfish. Zoolights. Give...
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
lazytrips.com

15 Best Winter Road Trips from Seattle

Home to Starbucks, the Space Needle, grunge music and some of the States' most exciting tech companies, Seattle is a great place to be. Seattle is also close to several National Parks, the scenic PNW coastline, the Puget Sound, and many public natural areas, making it the perfect base for a road trip this winter.
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
Ask Tacoma

What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
modelrailroadnews.com

Big Power for a Little Railroad

It may be difficult to believe, but some short line railroads have begun moving from older Electro-Motive Division (EMD) locomotives (like GP40s and GP38-2s) to larger, contemporary six-axle locomotives. Athearn has brought some of these heavy-duty Class II and Class III locomotives to market, including this review’s example from Washington State short line Tacoma Rail. I believe this is the second mass-produced HO-scale model of a Tacoma Rail locomotive, with Atlas having made a Genset (Tacoma Rail 2100) in HO a few years ago.
secretseattle.co

7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)

As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
Axios

Dingfelder's Delicatessen's hot brisket sandwich is worth the money

My ongoing search for Seattle's best bagels recently led me to Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill. But what really captured my heart at this New York-style Jewish deli was its amazing hot brisket sandwich. Details: This sandwich ($22) is overflowing with juicy brisket that's falling apart it's so tender. Even...
