While the football World Cup may not be allowing beer near the proceedings, we’re all in favor of cracking open a cold one for WWE SmackDown in Hartford this week, whether you are at the arena or watching at home. (Neither if you have to drive anywhere, though, please be responsible.) It’s not just a random cheap shot we’re taking at soccer, however, because the SmackDown World Cup is very much a part of the action on this week’s show. One first-round match will see Butch take on Sami Zayn in what should be an excellent contest. As well, you may recall...

29 MINUTES AGO