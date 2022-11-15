Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf
PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
golfmagic.com
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
DP World Tour Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
There’s plenty at stake for a top-quality field as the DP World Tour season concludes in Dubai
Golf Channel
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
SkySports
Rory McIlroy targeting double success in Dubai at season-ending DP World Tour Championship
World No 1 Rory McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success as he aims to round off a memorable 2022 with DP World Tour Championship victory. Jumeirah Golf Estates has been a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman, who has previously won twice on the Earth Course and holds a slender 128.1-point advantage over Ryan Fox in the season-long DP World Tour Rankings.
LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.And in the eyes of LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, that's a good start.The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. But reaching nine digits in total purse for the first time hardly means that the tour has reached...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 CME Group Tour Championship format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the LPGA Tour event played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship field is 60 players. The CME Group Tour Championship field is made up of the top 60 players in the...
CBS Sports
2022 RSM Classic leaderboard: Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam, Cole Hammer share 36-hole lead at Sea Island
It's been three years since Harry Higgs has possessed a 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour. Entering the weekend sharing the top spot on the leaderboard with Andrew Putnam and Cole Hammer at 12 under, the lovable Higgs will be up against it after enduring a 2021-22 season that saw him lose full-time status on the PGA Tour.
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
Rahm And Fitzpatrick Receive DP World Tour Honorary Life Membership
The duo have been handed the honours in recognition of their US Open wins
Golf Digest
Here’s what makes the record prize money payout at the LPGA’s 2022 CME Group Tour Championship so interesting
It’s a good week to play well on the LPGA Tour, as there is a record first-place prize money payout being offered at the CME Group Tour Championship. While the $7 million overall purse at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., doesn’t top the all-time record $10 million offered at the U.S. Women’s Open this summer, it’s in line with the paydays at the remaining LPGA majors. Meanwhile, the $2 million payday for the winner at the CME does surpass the $1.8 million handed out to Minjee Lee at Pine Needles.
WWE SmackDown results: World Cup time! No, not that World Cup …
While the football World Cup may not be allowing beer near the proceedings, we’re all in favor of cracking open a cold one for WWE SmackDown in Hartford this week, whether you are at the arena or watching at home. (Neither if you have to drive anywhere, though, please be responsible.) It’s not just a random cheap shot we’re taking at soccer, however, because the SmackDown World Cup is very much a part of the action on this week’s show. One first-round match will see Butch take on Sami Zayn in what should be an excellent contest. As well, you may recall...
Matt Fitzpatrick 'Politely Declines' SPOTY Invite As Golfers Don't Win BBC Award
Only two golfers have ever won the BBC SPOTY award, with Rory McIlroy missing out twice despite hugely successful years
ESPN
Matt Fitzpatrick takes Race to Dubai round one lead as Rory McIlroy struggles
Matt Fitzpatrick's fast start helped him move out in front in the Race to Dubai as Rory McIlroy struggled in the first round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Fitzpatrick birdied his first five holes and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Thursday for his lowest round on the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
PGA Tour, DP World Tour And OWGR Face Fresh Lawsuit
The organisations are being sued by US Senate candidate, attorney Larry Klayman
FOX Sports
Senegal star Sadio Mané out of World Cup after operation
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal star Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday. Bayern said the 30-year-old Mané had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late Thursday to reattach a...
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Injured Shaun Murphy beats Judd Trump to reach quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Shaun Murphy came back from the brink of defeat to knock Judd Trump out of the UK Championships despite playing "in complete agony". Murphy, 40, was...
