Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Four area teams headed to MN state football semifinals
(KFGO/KNFL) Four area Minnesota high school football teams are headed to U.S. Bank Stadium for state semifinal play starting on Thursday. Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami are in the 9-man semifinals on Thursday. W/H-N (12-0) faces Section 7 champion Mountain Iron-Buhl at 10:30 AM Thursday. The Warriors blanked Red Rock Central in the quarterfinals last week 37-0.
kfgo.com
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
kfgo.com
Minnesota-based Hansen Elevator banned from doing business in ND for second time
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minn. is banned from doing business in North Dakota for a second time. Stutsman County District Court found owner David Hansen engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for...
kfgo.com
Proposed Sanford-Fairview merger under scrutiny at legislature, attorney general’s office
ST. PAUL, Minn – A spokesman said the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has “opened an investigation” of whether the proposed merger of Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services with South Dakota-based Sanford Health complies with charity and nonprofit laws or would have “any possible effects on competition.”
Comments / 0