ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Four area teams headed to MN state football semifinals

(KFGO/KNFL) Four area Minnesota high school football teams are headed to U.S. Bank Stadium for state semifinal play starting on Thursday. Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami are in the 9-man semifinals on Thursday. W/H-N (12-0) faces Section 7 champion Mountain Iron-Buhl at 10:30 AM Thursday. The Warriors blanked Red Rock Central in the quarterfinals last week 37-0.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis

(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy