Read full article on original website
Related
Pence says voters are "looking for new leadership"
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with AP Wednesday that voters are "looking for new leadership" after key Republican losses in the midterms. Driving the news: Pence and his family will consider over the holidays "what our role might be in the days ahead," he said in the interview, one day after former President Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign.
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk
Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
GOP operative convicted in scheme to funnel Russian money into Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was convicted Thursday after being found guilty of helping to funnel illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian national into former President Trump's 2016 campaign. Driving the news: Jessie Benton, 45, orchestrated a scheme to...
Scoop: Republican Governors Association names Iowa's Kim Reynolds new chair
The Republican Governors Association has elected Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve as chair and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to serve as vice chair for the 2023 cycle, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Reynolds and Lee, who both cruised to re-election in last week's midterms, will assume control of...
First look: Biden trolls Trump ahead of announcement
The White House is choosing the same night as former President Trump's expected announcement to launch a new webpage highlighting manufacturing among President Biden's big legislative wins. Why it matters: The timing and topics are no coincidence but rather a preview of Biden's affirmative case for his own second term...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday to rival Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a high-profile conservative firebrand and ally of former President Trump. Driving the news: AP has not called the race yet as of early Friday afternoon. But with 99% of votes counted, Boebert had 50.1% of the vote and Frisch had 49.9%.
Nancy Pelosi’s legacy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday announced she will be stepping away from her two-decade leadership tenure. She will continue to serve as a representative of California’s 12th district. We look back at her legacy and at what's ahead for Democrats. Plus, flooding causes a food crisis for millions of...
AG appoints special counsel in Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to take over two DOJ invesitgations involving former President Donald Trump.
AG Merrick Garland names special counsel in Trump criminal probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is appointing veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigations into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The appointment of a special counsel is...
Lawmakers laud Pelosi's run as House Democratic leader
Reactions from lawmakers are pouring in to honor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) reign as Democratic leader — after she announced Thursday that she will be stepping down from her post and giving way a new era of leadership. The big picture: Pelosi, 83, made history as the first...
The Jan. 6 committee has a clean-up crew
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, on Thursday said he has created a four-member subcommittee to handle "outstanding issues" as the panel looks to wrap up its work before the end of the year. Why it matters: The full select committee is focused on...
Biden administration asks the Supreme Court to rule on student loan forgiveness program
What happened to the student loan forgiveness program? When will a decision be made about the Biden administration student loan program?
Pelosi's encore
House Democrats want their longtime leader and the first female speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), to break history one more time — and stay intimately involved in House operations. Why it matters: Pelosi has a store of institutional knowledge on how to govern a sometimes unruly caucus. Democrats will...
The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records
Top oversight Republicans said Thursday they want bank records detailing suspicious transfers of funds from Hunter Biden's business dealings. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said at a news conference that Republicans on the committee are aware of approximately 150 “suspicious activity reports” by banks — forwarded to the Treasury Department — that involve a member of the Biden family, but they have been able to review details of only two.
Same-sex marriage protections clear key hurdle in Congress; Virginia lawmakers revisiting defunct ban
A push to protect same-sex marriage passed a key test in the U.S. Congress this week as state lawmakers plan to revisit an effort to remove a defunct ban from the State Constitution.
Marriage equality bill clears key hurdle in Senate
The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill to codify protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, on Wednesday cleared a major procedural hurdle in the Senate after garnering enough support from Senate Republicans. Why it matters: A motion to proceed to debate on the bill passed 62-37, more than the 60...
Watch: A conversation on post-midterm health care policy
On December 7, join Axios in Washington, D.C. at 8:00am ET for an event looking at the top priorities, issues and challenges shaping the post-midterm health care policy landscape for the U.S., featuring Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and more. Register.
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Sam Bankman-Fried's farcical fundraising effort
Sam Bankman-Fried yesterday created headlines and lawyer ulcers by instigating a direct message interview with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, in which he insulted regulators and his own accounting acumen. What to know: It's impossible to take Bankman-Fried at his word right now, because so many of them are nonsensical. They...
After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024
Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0