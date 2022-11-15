The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information about shots fired at a cabin in Bullard Township. According to the press release, on November 14 officials received a report of multiple shots fired at a cabin on Cottingham Drive. The cabin reportedly had been shot with a firearm. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the residence had been shot 11 times. Two rounds went through the walls and into the cabin. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding and were most likely caused by a BB or pellet gun.

3 DAYS AGO