Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County
The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however. An Instagram post shared Nov. 10...
KTAR.com
What are chances recount would change Arizona election results?
PHOENIX — The Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races are tight enough to trigger automatic full recounts, but is there any chance the results will change?. FairVote, a nonprofit that studies election practices, has studied recounts across the country in an effort to see how they...
Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race
Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead. Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
146 Arizona voters’ ballots remain in limbo after Election Day printer problems
After widespread printer problems in Maricopa County on Election Day, the ballots of 146 county voters are in limbo, and potentially will not be counted. The 146 ballots are from voters who checked in at an initial vote center and received a ballot but left — potentially without casting that ballot — without being checked […] The post 146 Arizona voters’ ballots remain in limbo after Election Day printer problems appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
KTAR.com
Kathy Hoffman concedes to Tom Horne in Arizona education superintendent race
PHOENIX — Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman conceded to Republican challenger Tom Horne on Thursday morning in the race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction. “After a hard-fought race, we came up short,” Hoffman said in a social media post. “I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff...
AZFamily
Campaign says Kari Lake is at Mar-a-Lago, doubles down on election denial in Twitter video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, saying, “the fight to save our republic has just begun,” three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. Lake’s campaign later confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida, hours after the video was posted on Twitter. She was endorsed by Trump. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
fox10phoenix.com
'Unmitigated disaster': Prominent Arizona Republican calls for changes within the party
PHOENIX - In the recent midterm election, a "Red Wave" that some predict will overtake Arizona failed to materialize, with Democratic candidates, including Sen. Mark Kelly and outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs projected to defeat their Trump-endorsed opponents, Blake Masters (in the Senate Race) and Kari Lake (in the governor's race).
statepress.com
Here are the results for the propositions from the 2022 Arizona midterm elections
Students across Arizona turned out to vote through early ballots and in person on Nov. 8. Over a week after the ballot boxes closed, the results for all the Arizona ballot propositions have emerged. Proposition 128 – NO After citizens voted against the passing of this proposition, the legislature...
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
prescottenews.com
Governor Ducey Launches One-Stop-Shop To Start a Business in Arizona
Newly streamlined Arizona Business One Stop process makes it easy to plan, start and grow a business in the state. Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Administration today launched Arizona Business One Stop, an easily accessible online location for small businesses and entrepreneurs to plan, start, and grow their business in Arizona.
AZFamily
Arizona gubernatorial candidate calls on GOP chair to resign
Having a Republican-controlled legislature and Democrat in the Governor’s office will force both sides to work together. Governor-elect Katie Hobbs makes victory speech Tuesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs released a statement after the race was called just after 7 p.m. Monday. New law expands number of...
KTAR.com
Think Tank dissects 2022 election and what it may mean for democracy
While we are still counting ballots, the broad outlines of the election results are apparent. There was no “red wave” for sure. Here in Arizona, Democrats are on the verge of a near sweep of the state’s top offices. We bring back our favorite political guru Chuck...
Hoffman concedes to Horne, Lake refuses to concede against Hobbs
Kathy Hoffman has conceded to Tom Horne in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to a statement she shared online.
KTAR.com
Presumptive Arizona schools chief Tom Horne plans back-to-basics approach to learning
PHOENIX – Presumptive Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said schools will operate differently on his watch, including renewed focus on academics and tighter discipline. “Many [teachers] have complained to me they want to teach but they can’t because under social/emotional learning they have to play what they described...
Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial race, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
AZFamily
Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting
Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
AZFamily
U.S. reacts to Trump announcement to run for president in 2024
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he plans to run for president again in 2024. This will be Trump’s third White House bid. Addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump said he believes the Biden administration is ruining the country’s standing in the world. Some believe that since multiple Trump-backed candidates lost during the midterms, GOP enthusiasm is starting to wane. How does this impact key swing states like us here in Arizona?
AZFamily
Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues
Do recounts make a difference? New report finds they rarely change election results. Maricopa County Election Department officials say since 2014 there have been three recounts and the judge affirmed the results in all three cases. Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Updated: Nov. 16,...
