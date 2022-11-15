Read full article on original website
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone
TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by at least...
Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico
MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
2022 Midland-Odessa and Texas Election Results
Check here for updated election results for November 8, 2022. Important races on the ballot include the race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke as well as the Lt. Governor and Attorney General races. Midland will also see the race for mayor with Lori Blong, Jerry Morales and Alan Dickson. There will also be results for various school bonds across the Permian Basin like the Fort Stockton, Rankin and McCamey school districts. Stay with NewsWest 9 for complete Election Day coverage on Nov. 8 and download the NewsWest 9 news app to keep up with the latest results.
Texas state reptile sees dwindling population in recent decades
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Horned Lizard is a familiar creature across the state, but not too many are left in the wild. The declared state reptile is now a protected species across most of Texas as their numbers have dwindled over the past several decades. Many Texans remember...
Lack of spring rains has negative impact on deer and turkey season
ODESSA, Texas — Deer and fall turkey seasons have opened across most of the state, and many are wondering about the seasonal outlook. We've been getting some pretty nice rainfall recently, but during the early spring we really missed out on a lot of precipitation. Rainfall during late winter...
Midland man named Texas DPS November Featured Fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas — A man from Midland, who also has ties to Mexico, has been named the Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for the month of November. The announcement means the reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.
