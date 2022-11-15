Check here for updated election results for November 8, 2022. Important races on the ballot include the race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke as well as the Lt. Governor and Attorney General races. Midland will also see the race for mayor with Lori Blong, Jerry Morales and Alan Dickson. There will also be results for various school bonds across the Permian Basin like the Fort Stockton, Rankin and McCamey school districts. Stay with NewsWest 9 for complete Election Day coverage on Nov. 8 and download the NewsWest 9 news app to keep up with the latest results.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO