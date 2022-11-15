Read full article on original website
Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of "a new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, alongside his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed.
Colombia, ELN guerrillas to start new peace talks Monday in Caracas
Colombia's government and a delegation from the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group will resume peace talks suspended since 2019 on Monday in Caracas, the parties announced Friday. The resumption of negotiations "will be next Monday, November 21, in the afternoon in the city of Caracas," read a statement posted to Twitter and signed by the Colombian High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, and ELN peace delegation member Pablo Beltran.
Kim's daughter reveal shows dynastic dream for N. Korea: analysts
Kim Jong Un unveiled the fourth generation of his ruling family Saturday, appearing in photographs with his daughter for the first time ever, giving analysts a clear indication of his dynastic vision for North Korea. "The third time is not the charm when it comes to dealing with the Kim family," she said, adding that the world needs to "think about dealing with the fourth generation" of the regime.
