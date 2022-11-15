ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colombia, ELN guerrillas to start new peace talks Monday in Caracas

Colombia's government and a delegation from the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group will resume peace talks suspended since 2019 on Monday in Caracas, the parties announced Friday. The resumption of negotiations "will be next Monday, November 21, in the afternoon in the city of Caracas," read a statement posted to Twitter and signed by the Colombian High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, and ELN peace delegation member Pablo Beltran.
Kim's daughter reveal shows dynastic dream for N. Korea: analysts

Kim Jong Un unveiled the fourth generation of his ruling family Saturday, appearing in photographs with his daughter for the first time ever, giving analysts a clear indication of his dynastic vision for North Korea. "The third time is not the charm when it comes to dealing with the Kim family," she said, adding that the world needs to "think about dealing with the fourth generation" of the regime.

