Mindy Allen is featured at the Optimist Club meeting in Junction City
Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals, served as the guest speaker for the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting. Mindy began developing her artistic talent as a young girl while living in Scott City, Kansas. She studied graphic design at Kansas State University. Mindy began her creative art for a living by painting murals on walls of friends upon invitation and that grew into a business. She now owns Mindy’s Murals.
Manhattan-Ogden Schools superintendent to retire
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement. USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023. Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for […]
USD 475 Board of Education continues discussion on an Early Childhood Center
Dec. 8th is the date when the Geary USD 475 Board of Education is expected to make a decision on a site for an early childhood center. Multiple sites have been mentioned with the primary locations the former Junction City High School and a spot near the new JCHS. One...
JCHS fall production is set for Friday, Saturday evenings
USD 475 has announced that the Junction City High School fall production is this weekend. The community is invited to Junction City High School's production of "She Kills Monsters," by Qui Nguyen, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the JCHS Auditorium. It is Pg-13. Tickets are $5. Only cash...
Turkey Run is set for Saturday at Fort Riley
Kansas American Legion is hosting a Turkey Run at Fort Riley on Saturday for 800 Soldiers and family members at the Soldier Recovery Unit Clamshell, 675 McGinnis Way from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion will distribute Thanksgiving meals. Kansas American Legion, Kansas...
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
Geary County Public Works issues a holiday closure notice
In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Thursday, November 24, 2022: The Public Works Department & Transfer Station will be closed. Friday, November 25, 2022: The Public Works Department will be closed but the Transfer Station will resume...
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
KVOE
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course
Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
10 Days of Christmas schedule is set
Junction City Main Street is hosting 10 Days of Christmas downtown from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday Dec. 4. Activities will begin with a Holiday Fun Run at 4:15 p.m. on the 25th and continue through a Festival of Trees Gala at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Geary County Historical Museum.
Veterans receive Quilts of Valor in Junction City
Two quilts of valor were presented Tuesday to Vietnam Veteran Jackie McDonald and Iraq Veteran Anthony Gibson. According to Phyllis Fitzgerald the day was extra special. Soldiers from 1st of the 16th Infantry were doing a community service project and attended the event. Donna Martinson and Montika Allen-Atkinson were two...
WIBW
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
Trish Giordano prepares for a new term on the Geary County Commission
Hiring of a Finance Officer was one of the priorities for Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano during the past two years. "I think it's the best decision the commission made in the last two years. I think having Mrs. ( Tami ) Robison on board has brought a lot of clarity to our budget, more efficiency. I look forward to working with her in the future to do a three to five year capital improvement plan."
ksal.com
Free Grocery Giveaway Planned
A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioner contends new city policy prohibiting ‘unlawful camping’ on public property is aimed directly at local homeless population
Emporia City Commissioners have enacted a new policy that will make “unlawful camping” in a public space a misdemeanor crime. The ordinance will establish a new city code prohibiting camping on public property without a permit. According to City Attorney Christina Montgomery, the city, in cooperation with the Emporia Police Department, will now begin developing the permit application process.
KVOE
PAVILIONS: Shoe Dept. Encore to open next week, but Marshalls opening on hold
An opening date for one new Emporia store has been confirmed. An open date for another store is still pending. Officials with the Emporia Pavilions’ Shoe Department Encore say they will open Nov. 23, following the opening of Ross Dress for Less last month and just in time for the peak holiday shopping season. Encore becomes the third store to open at the Pavilions since it officially opened in 2017 with Hobby Lobby.
Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
Sheriff: Pott. Co. maintenance shop windows damaged
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says the County Maintenance Shop building located in the 300 block of North 5th Street in Westmoreland has been damaged. Two times between October 30th and November 7th, 2022, it's believed someone has damaged several windows with a BB gun or other firearm. Damage is...
KVOE
Emporia Police investigating copper theft from local business
Emporia Police are investigating a reported copper theft from a downtown Emporia address. Officers took a burglary and criminal trespass report at 301 Market early Sunday evening, although the alleged incident could have happened Saturday night or earlier in the day Sunday. Early indications are about $6,500 in copper was stolen.
