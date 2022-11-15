Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Kendall Jenner Goes Full Ali MacGraw in ’70s-Inspired Denim
We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head to toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favor vintage fashions, as well.
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
In Style
Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Corset With the Most Exaggerated Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle
Lindsay Lohan made her long-awaited comeback to acting with of Netflix's latest holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, a cute rom-com that follows a hotel heiress who experiences amnesia after a skiing accident lands her in the care of local businessman played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet. And now, the actress is getting candid about her return to the silver screen in an interview for Who What Wear's November cover story.
AOL Corp
Blake Lively Gave Rare Look at Her Red Carpet Maternity Style in a Gorgeous Metallic Gown
Blake Lively has spent most of her fourth pregnancy out of the public eye, but the actress got dressed up and showed off her red carpet maternity style to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at last night's American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills. Lively leaned into autumnal metallics, wearing a sleeveless, pleated print gown with turquoise earrings. Her signature long blonde hair was styled down in soft waves.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Sarah Jessica Parker Enters November in Strapped Pumps, Sweatpants and the Slouchiest Fall Sweater
Sarah Jessica Parker took a relaxedly chic approach to fall dressing to kick off the month of November. Posing for her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand’s Instagram page, the “Sex and the City” star modeled in a draped gray sweater. The thin knitwear was crossed over at its bodice, hanging off her right shoulder in a sharply chic fashion. Adding to her look’s ease was a pair of pale taupe sweatpants, featuring split gathered hems and faint black lettering on its side. Parker finished her ensemble with a thin crystal necklace and stud earrings. View this post on...
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
Lindsay Lohan Pops in Color-Blocked Suit & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Good Morning America’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lindsay Lohan is continuing her return to the spotlight with her latest movie, “Falling for Christmas.” The holiday rom-com, which also stars Chord Overstreet, premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10. While arriving to promote the film on “Good Morning America” in New York this morning, Lohan posed for paparazzi in a multicolored Akris suit. Styled by Law Roach, her fall 2022 ensemble featured a sharply lapeled blazer and matching trousers in a color-blocked Drei Teile print, featuring geometric rows of...
Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Lauren Conrad in Y2K-Approved Ripped Jeans & Braided Jimmy Choo Mules on ‘Back to the Beach’
Kristin Cavallari brought reality TV fans to a halt today, after reuniting with former “Laguna Beach” co-star Lauren Conrad. The duo recorded the newest episode of Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s podcast, “Back to the Beach,” where they discuss the truth behind their time on the show. The Uncommon James founder posed with Conrad and Stephen Colletti to announce the episode today on Instagram, wearing a burnt orange cutout halter top and bleached denim jeans. With torn distressing adding a grungy edge to her ensemble, Cavallari finished her attire with a gold watch. Conrad was dressed for the occasion as well, wearing...
Prevention
Jennifer Garner, 50, Just Debuted a Jaw-Dropping New Look and Fans Are Loving It
Jennifer Garner just revealed a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The 50-year-old debuted a beautiful, short haircut and fans are loving it. She shared three Virtue products she uses to style her new ‘do: the 6-In-1 Styler, Texturizing Spray, and Healing Oil. Whether Jennifer Garner is showing off an...
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson share glowing 'Glass Onion' red carpet moment
Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson had a glowing moment as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery" in Los Angeles on Monday. The two were photographed together smiling in sparkling looks. Hudson dazzled in a floor-sweeping gown from Elie...
Owen Wilson Looks Unrecognizable as Bob Ross-Like Artist in First Look at 'Paint'
The Marry Me actor portrays Carl Nargle in the IFC Films production that also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Stephen Root It's no happy accident: That's Owen Wilson channeling a Bob Ross-like painter with hardly a hair out of place! In a first-look photo from the forthcoming movie Paint, the Marry Me star, 53, plays a Vermont painter named Carl Nargle, who seems to be sporting the same iconic hairstyle as the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting. According to a synopsis from the IFC Films...
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
