Tom Brady felt 'embarrassment and shame' on Buccaneers' failed trick play against Seahawks

On his latest podcast episode of " Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray ", Brady discussed the failed trick play that brought him "embarrassment and shame" on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany , and attempted a play in which Brady lined up at wide receiver while running back Leonard Fournette lined up as quarterback.

As Fournette threw the ball to Brady, who slipped and fell, resulting in an interception by Seahawks' cornerback Tariq Woolen.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

"I think the thing about it was when the ball was in the air, I obviously knew I wasn’t gonna catch it, but I tried to go up to at least tackle and try to keep the ball, and then I fell on my face," Brady said on the podcast. "So in a lot of ways, you know, (I felt) embarrassment and shame at the same time on the same play. I won’t forget that play. And I haven’t had many receptions in my career, so I thought it would be pretty cool to get one in Germany. But it only seems right that the country with no speed limit on the Autobahn got to see me run routes as a wide receiver, which was very, very slow."

To make matters worse, Brady picked up a 15-yard penalty for tripping Woolen after the pick. The Seahawks, however, fumbled the possession, making the failed play less significant.

"Unfortunately that corner (Woolen) is a former college receiver who jumps a lot higher than me and is much more athletic," Brady said during his postgame press conference Sunday. "I was hoping to be wide open ... They said, 'Cover him, cover him!' and I was (near) the sideline and I tried to yell, 'Lenny, no!' but it was too late.

"The ball went up in the air and I was trying to just, whatever, jump up and knock it down, but I ended up falling on my face."

Despite the commotion, the Buccaneers managed to squeak out a win overseas, 21-16.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady felt 'embarrassment and shame' on Buccaneers' failed trick play against Seahawks