ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady felt 'embarrassment and shame' on Buccaneers' failed trick play against Seahawks

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whij8_0jBf3NOh00

On his latest podcast episode of " Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray ", Brady discussed the failed trick play that brought him "embarrassment and shame" on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany , and attempted a play in which Brady lined up at wide receiver while running back Leonard Fournette lined up as quarterback.

As Fournette threw the ball to Brady, who slipped and fell, resulting in an interception by Seahawks' cornerback Tariq Woolen.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

"I think the thing about it was when the ball was in the air, I obviously knew I wasn’t gonna catch it, but I tried to go up to at least tackle and try to keep the ball, and then I fell on my face," Brady said on the podcast. "So in a lot of ways, you know, (I felt) embarrassment and shame at the same time on the same play. I won’t forget that play. And I haven’t had many receptions in my career, so I thought it would be pretty cool to get one in Germany. But it only seems right that the country with no speed limit on the Autobahn got to see me run routes as a wide receiver, which was very, very slow."

To make matters worse, Brady picked up a 15-yard penalty for tripping Woolen after the pick. The Seahawks, however, fumbled the possession, making the failed play less significant.

"Unfortunately that corner (Woolen) is a former college receiver who jumps a lot higher than me and is much more athletic," Brady said during his postgame press conference Sunday. "I was hoping to be wide open ... They said, 'Cover him, cover him!' and I was (near) the sideline and I tried to yell, 'Lenny, no!' but it was too late.

"The ball went up in the air and I was trying to just, whatever, jump up and knock it down, but I ended up falling on my face."

Despite the commotion, the Buccaneers managed to squeak out a win overseas, 21-16.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady felt 'embarrassment and shame' on Buccaneers' failed trick play against Seahawks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady is sued in connection with FTX collapse

The implosion of FTX could end up forcing the GOAT to sign a large check. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who received a piece of FTX as part of a deal to become a brand ambassador, will now be paying the price in the aftermath of the company’s implosion. Via...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady

Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
TAMPA, FL
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He's losing his mind' Broken Russell Wilson using old Seahawks audibles with Broncos

Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse. The former Seahawks quarterback has struggled on the field all season, going 3-5 in his eight starts and displaying a shocking regression. This past week against the Titans he posted another dud of a line: a 50% completion rate, one touchdown, one interception, 6.8 yards per attempt, six sacks and a 22.4 QBR – which is not his lowest mark this year.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy