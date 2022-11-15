ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap just launched a storefront on Amazon—shop clothes, accessories and holiday gifts

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgAyV_0jBf3MVy00
Gap is available at Amazon as of last week. Gap / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Looking for clothes for the whole family this holiday season ? Amazon is a great place to shop for holiday gifts and staples , and if you've been on the hunt for winter wear but want to trust the brand you're shopping, you're in luck. Gap just launched a dedicated store on Amazon to sell its clothes and accessories.

Shop Gap on Amazon

Much like Amazon's premium brands , you can now shop a Gap-specific storefront on Amazon's website. There, you can find everything from new arrivals to classic logo shirts and sweatshirts , sweaters and coats , kids' clothes , baby gear and more.

Gap is home to classic, dressed-up or dressed-down clothing—perfect for Thanksgiving dinner parties or holiday get-togethers. The Amazon collection is abbreviated compared to the retailers' usual catalog, but has a wide selection of standard clothing options that will likely increase the longer the storefront is active.

If you've been looking for winter clothes, Amazon is home to plenty of cold-weather options from Gap, like turtleneck sweaters in neutral colors and logo sweatshirts for the entire family. You can also find an array of styles from Gap Kids and Baby Gap, with sizes available for babies , toddlers and teens alike.

Shop Gap on Amazon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Gap just launched a storefront on Amazon—shop clothes, accessories and holiday gifts

