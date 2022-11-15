Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman
Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
WOLF
State Police search for armed robbery suspect out of Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery in Lycoming County. According to officials, around 7:25 AM Friday, the CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville was held up at gunpoint. State Police...
WOLF
State Police continue to investigate January burgalry at storage unit in Schuylkill Co.
DELANO TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Frackville are continuing their investigation into a burglary at a storage unit on Trenton Road in Delano Township back in January. Officials say one or more suspects cut and removed locks from six storage units, burglarized two of them, and...
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
WOLF
Parents charged with death of 16-day-old daughter
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced Friday that a couple from Larksville was arrested and charged with the 2021 death of their 16-day-old daughter. According to State Police, 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski and 40-year-old Gary Travinski were arrested for the death of their infant daughter Arya Travinski in November 2021.
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
abc27.com
Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman at Dauphin County Sheetz
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. On November 12 officers responded to the Cedar Cliff Drive Sheetz for a woman crying in the bathroom after a customer and employee say a man was with her in a stall.
Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
wkok.com
Herndon Man Killed in Perry County Crash
LIVERPOOL—A Northumberland County man was killed Wednesday following a crash on Route 11 in Perry County. State Police at Newport say 44-year-old Keith Krieger of Herndon died after his car hit a guide rail, became airborne, and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene following that 7:30 a.m. accident. The crash happened near the Route 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township.
Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals. On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log (11/16/2022)
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TREMONT TOWNSHIP- This crash occurred on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, around 7:50am, on Tremont Road/Route 125 just north of the intersection with Camp Road. Troopers say while the driver of a GMC Savana was traveling on Route 125, a while...
WGAL
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
skooknews.com
Search Continues for Missing Schuylkill County Man
A missing Pottsville man's family and Police continue their search for information on his whereabouts. The Pottsville Bureau of Police is attempting to locate Zachary Vidal, 27, of Pottsville. Vidal was last seen Saturday, October 22, 2022, by a friend of the family. Vidal is believed to be homeless, has...
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
abc27.com
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Reading Police Arrest 3 In Gun Trafficking Sting, Officials Say
Three adults are in custody and multiple weapons were seized following a gun trafficking sting in Berks County, according to authorities. Reading police executed two search warrants at homes on the 500 block of South 18th Street and the 1500 block of North 14th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gun running, the department said in a release.
local21news.com
Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man arrested on multiple drug charges
BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Cocalico Township has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant, which was for drug distribution. According to the West Earl Township Police, officers were notified that 50-year-old David Allen Kinser, who...
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
abc27.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
Comments / 0