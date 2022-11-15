USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits go on hiatus for season 2

The USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits are no more, at least for the 2023 season.

The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it would be taking a "temporary hiatus" in the second season of the USFL.

In place of the Tampa Bay Bandits, the USFL announced the Memphis Showboats will join the league. The Showboats will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and will have an inaugural game on April 16.

The 2022 USFL season was hosted completely by the city of Birmingham, Alabama. The Showboats will be coached by Todd Haley.