ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits go on hiatus for season 2

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSo3L_0jBf37MK00

The USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits are no more, at least for the 2023 season.

The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it would be taking a "temporary hiatus" in the second season of the USFL.

In place of the Tampa Bay Bandits, the USFL announced the Memphis Showboats will join the league. The Showboats will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and will have an inaugural game on April 16.

The 2022 USFL season was hosted completely by the city of Birmingham, Alabama. The Showboats will be coached by Todd Haley.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
observernews.net

TJ Robinson goes from Riverview Shark to USF Bull

USF is in the midst of a tough season, winning only one game so far this season and just having fired its head coach, Jeff Scott, and elevating Daniel Da Prato (special teams) as the interim head coach. But there are bright spots at USF, and one of those is TJ Robinson, a sophomore DB, with local roots. Robinson played his high school career at Riverview HS. I had a chance to sit down with Robinson and talk about his experience so far at USF and his transition from high school to the college game. I also attended the team’s game vs SMU to see Robinson out on the field with his teammates.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City area athletes commit on National Signing Day

While both the early and regular signing days for football and basketball will come later in the school year, future Division 1 and Division 2 athletes from all other sports were able to sign their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day last Wednesday. In the Plant City area, Plant City, Durant and Strawberry Crest all held Signing Day ceremonies where some of their student-athletes officially committed to the colleges where they will continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
PLANT CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures

November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
TAMPA, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida

Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
LUTZ, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy