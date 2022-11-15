MONROE, La. – — The ULM women's basketball team ends its four-game homestand with a Saturday afternoon matchup at 12 p.m. CT vs. Central Arkansas in Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawk starting lineup will feature some new faces as graduate center Emma Merriweather gets her first starting nod after pulling down 11 rebounds, blocking four shots and scoring four points vs. the Lady Techsters. Her last start came in her redshirt-junior season (2019-20) at Kansas.Gara Beth Self, who averages 14.5 minutes per game, is slotted for her second start this season.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO