Play as Jesus Christ in a video game

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

For what may be the first time in the history of mankind, you can now play as Jesus Christ in a video game.

I Am Jesus Christ is considered the world’s first Jesus simulator.

As Jesus, you will be able to make miracles, turn water into wine at a wedding, and teleport inside a child blood stream to heal a sick kid.

The game is expected to be released on Steam in 2023. The description on steam says ‘Walk in the footsteps of Jesus in this incredible first-person retelling of the story of Christ from birth to resurrection. Perform amazing miracles, interact with a cast of biblical figures and travel around the Holy Land from Jerusalem to the Galilee. Become the Messiah in ‘I Am Jesus Christ.’

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

