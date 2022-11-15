ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

2022 CIAC Girls Volleyball Championship Capsules

A look at the CIAC girls volleyball state championship matchups. Seeds/Records: No. 14 Trumbull (20-7) vs. No. 1 Darien (24-0) Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Digital Tickets Only (no cash sales at event) can be bought in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC.
TRUMBULL, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport

Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Community News: Westport honors civilian 'unsung hero' for rescue

The Westport Police Department recently held its third annual officer awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding work done by officers in 2021. Among those recognized were civilian and Westport’s Unsung Hero, Tucker Peters, for saving his friend from drowning after their boat tipped over this past summer, and Jose Rodriguez, who helped a woman climb to safety after falling onto the train tracks during peak train hours.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: The lost story of a heroic naval aviator from Stamford

Thank you for your Nov. 11 editorial “A call of duty to honor veterans.” We agree, every veteran has a story to tell. One Stamford native’s story was finally heard during the Sunday, Nov. 6, Veterans Day Ceremony. Thirty-eight years ago on July 10, 1984 as a naval aviator during the Cold War, LTJG Michael John DeBartolomeo was in the cockpit of his Grumman EA-6B Prowler taking off from an aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. Michael immediately knew there was a problem and called out "cold cat, cold cat," on his radio to ready his crew for ejection. His heroic, quick action saved the lives of three young U.S. Navy servicemen that day. Michael was just 20 days shy of his 25th birthday.
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

CT takes notice of New Haven schools' chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN — Already on the state’s radar for dismal reading scores and being a day short in last year's school year, the city school district was recently called in to discuss the district's absenteeism rate, which one school board member was at "crisis level." Last year, 58.1...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?

American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
darientimes.com

David Rafferty (opinion): Wait for Act II of the Greenwich Red Hat Show

Typically, elections are a referendum on the incumbent or the incumbent party. Look at what the guy in office has said and achieved, then check out the other guy. Now armed with data, you decide whose intentions, actions and values are more aligned with the way you see the world. Then go vote for one or the other.
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

Former Bridgeport man distributed guns to city gangs, officials say

BRIDGEPORT — A former city man faces up to 10 years in prison after supplying at least 25 guns to city gangs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Stephfan Sanderson, also known as "Birdy" and "Beans," 24, of Georgia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

String of Nov. 9 car burglaries in Darien 'likely related,' police say

DARIEN — Six vehicles were reported burglarized in the span of five and a half hours on Nov. 9, according to local police. Police records show the burglaries occurred in pairs on the same streets, mostly at night and early morning. Police said the first break-in was reported around...
DARIEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy