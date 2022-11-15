Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
WCTV
Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus
Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
PBA Calls for “Immediate Removal” of Tallahassee Police Review Board Member
Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police message at a recent CPRB meeting.” Chapter President Richard Murphy, in a press release, provided below, stated: “It is deeply disturbing that […]
onfocus.news
Domestic Violence Victim Resources in Wood County
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically.
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
onfocus.news
Wausau Police Officer Startled by Ride-Along Passenger in Hilarious Viral Video
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – A Wausau Police Officer was startled when he moved into another officer’s squad and unexpectedly encountered a citizen doing a ride-along. The resulting occurrence is worth a laugh on this Friday!. They posted: “What happens when one officer needs to move another officer’s squad,...
Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
WSAW
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
WCTV
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
fsunews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
Collision between pedestrian, truck leads to man’s death in Gadsden County
A man is dead following an incident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 90 at Woodberry Road in Gadsden County.
WCTV
Two injured after shootout in Madison County Monday night
GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. When deputies arrived,...
onfocus.news
Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
WCTV
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday at convenience stores, two of which are believed to be connected. The first hold-up happened a little before 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd. The suspect demanded both registers...
Comments / 0