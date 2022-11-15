Read full article on original website
Related
ieefa.org
IberBlue plans 990-megawatt floating wind farm off coast of Spain
IberBlue Wind has submitted plans to develop a 990MW floating offshore wind farm in Andalusia. The Nao Victoria project will be located in the Alboran Sea, 25-40km off the coasts of Cadiz and Malaga, and will occupy an area of 310sq km. The current plan envisions it using 55 floating offshore wind turbines.
ieefa.org
SP New Energy gets land for 3.5-gigawatt for world’s largest solar farm
SP New Energy Corp., a unit of Solar Philippines, said Thursday it secured over 2,000 hectares of landbank as part of preparations in building the “world’s largest solar farm” in Central Luzon. SPNEC said it secured the properties only two months after its stock rights offering. “We...
ieefa.org
Australia regulator reports residential solar payback falls to three years
The average payback period for a residential rooftop solar system in Australia is on track to fall by a full year, a new report says, if retail energy prices continue to rise to levels currently being predicted. In its latest quarterly carbon market report, the Clean Energy Regulator says the...
ieefa.org
Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be built?
Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be constructed? Public dissent has been mounting and financial hurdles have yet to be resolved. Continued delays only make the conclusion of this on-going saga more uncertain. The Project. EACOP is being constructed in parallel with the Tilgenga and Kingfisher upstream...
ieefa.org
U.S. utility-scale solar power net generation share rose 0.6% in 2021
U.S. utility-scale solar power's share of net generation expanded by 0.6 percentage point in 2021 to 2.8% from 2.2% in 2020, despite significant growth in output. All of the North American Electric Reliability Corp. subregions analyzed, excluding Alaska, showed small increases in solar penetration percentages, with the largest increase of 1.4 percentage points in the Texas Reliability Entity, or TRE subregion.
ieefa.org
U.S. identifies eight potential mid-Atlantic offshore wind sites
The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has identified eight draft Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) offshore North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware, which will now be put up for public review and comment. The areas cover approximately 1.7 million acres and represent a subset of the 3.9 million acres...
ieefa.org
Germany developer PNE plans 20-gigawatt renewable pipeline by 2027
German renewables developer PNE AG aims to increase its project pipeline to more than 20GW by 2027. In addition to 10GW of onshore wind projects, the pipeline is expected to include around 8 GWp of PV projects and 2GW of offshore wind projects. At present, the company has around 11.4GW/GWp...
ieefa.org
Small Modular Reactor update: The fading promise of low-cost power from UAMPS' SMR
The original target power price for a planned 12-module SMR by UAMPS (Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems) and NuScale Power Corporation was $55 per megawatt-hour (MWh). When UAMPS reduced the size of the carbon-free power plant (CFPP) to six modules in the summer of 2021, it raised the target power price to $58 per MWh.
ieefa.org
Citing new U.S. law, First Solar plans new Alabama manufacturing plant
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. solar panel manufacturing facility, after the Inflation Reduction Act and its incentives for domestic manufacturing encouraged companies to onshore production. First Solar will spend around $1.1 billion on the facility in North Alabama’s Lawrence...
ieefa.org
Masdar signs deal with Jordan for 2 gigawatts of renewables projects
Masdar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to explore collaboration in renewables projects with a total capacity of up to 2GW. As per the MoU, the two sides will explore the development and investment in renewable energy projects in the...
ieefa.org
For security and affordability, Bangladesh must shore up renewable energy
Easing lending norms for coal-based power plants might dent Bangladesh’s recent strides towards a clean energy transition. With the risk of coal projects being stranded assets in the coming years, Bangladesh must not invest in new coal-based plants other than those nearing completion. Increasing renewable energy capacity would address...
Comments / 0