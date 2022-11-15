Read full article on original website
Germany developer PNE plans 20-gigawatt renewable pipeline by 2027
German renewables developer PNE AG aims to increase its project pipeline to more than 20GW by 2027. In addition to 10GW of onshore wind projects, the pipeline is expected to include around 8 GWp of PV projects and 2GW of offshore wind projects. At present, the company has around 11.4GW/GWp...
Citing new U.S. law, First Solar plans new Alabama manufacturing plant
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. solar panel manufacturing facility, after the Inflation Reduction Act and its incentives for domestic manufacturing encouraged companies to onshore production. First Solar will spend around $1.1 billion on the facility in North Alabama’s Lawrence...
Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be built?
Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be constructed? Public dissent has been mounting and financial hurdles have yet to be resolved. Continued delays only make the conclusion of this on-going saga more uncertain. The Project. EACOP is being constructed in parallel with the Tilgenga and Kingfisher upstream...
SP New Energy gets land for 3.5-gigawatt for world’s largest solar farm
SP New Energy Corp., a unit of Solar Philippines, said Thursday it secured over 2,000 hectares of landbank as part of preparations in building the “world’s largest solar farm” in Central Luzon. SPNEC said it secured the properties only two months after its stock rights offering. “We...
‘Small victory for humankind’: U.S., EU agree to climate payments
The deal reached after a marathon summit in Egypt meets the demands of developing countries and sweeps aside decades of American and European objections.
