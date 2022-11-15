ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ieefa.org

Australia regulator reports residential solar payback falls to three years

The average payback period for a residential rooftop solar system in Australia is on track to fall by a full year, a new report says, if retail energy prices continue to rise to levels currently being predicted. In its latest quarterly carbon market report, the Clean Energy Regulator says the...
ieefa.org

For security and affordability, Bangladesh must shore up renewable energy

Easing lending norms for coal-based power plants might dent Bangladesh’s recent strides towards a clean energy transition. With the risk of coal projects being stranded assets in the coming years, Bangladesh must not invest in new coal-based plants other than those nearing completion. Increasing renewable energy capacity would address...
ieefa.org

Masdar signs deal with Jordan for 2 gigawatts of renewables projects

Masdar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to explore collaboration in renewables projects with a total capacity of up to 2GW. As per the MoU, the two sides will explore the development and investment in renewable energy projects in the...
ieefa.org

Virya plans 1.5 gigawatt wind-solar-storage project in New South Wales

A 1.5GW wind, solar and storage project is being proposed for southern New South Wales, including 220 wind turbines, up to 300MW of solar PV and a 500MW/500MWh battery energy storage system. The huge Yanco Delta Wind Farm is being proposed by Virya Energy, the Australian arm of German renewables...
ieefa.org

Citing new U.S. law, First Solar plans new Alabama manufacturing plant

First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. solar panel manufacturing facility, after the Inflation Reduction Act and its incentives for domestic manufacturing encouraged companies to onshore production. First Solar will spend around $1.1 billion on the facility in North Alabama’s Lawrence...
ALABAMA STATE
ieefa.org

Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be built?

Will the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) ever be constructed? Public dissent has been mounting and financial hurdles have yet to be resolved. Continued delays only make the conclusion of this on-going saga more uncertain. The Project. EACOP is being constructed in parallel with the Tilgenga and Kingfisher upstream...
ieefa.org

SP New Energy gets land for 3.5-gigawatt for world’s largest solar farm

SP New Energy Corp., a unit of Solar Philippines, said Thursday it secured over 2,000 hectares of landbank as part of preparations in building the “world’s largest solar farm” in Central Luzon. SPNEC said it secured the properties only two months after its stock rights offering. “We...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts

