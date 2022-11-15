ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peculiar, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH

Two Johnson County residents were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jazimin Mays, of Warrensburg, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mays and 31-year-old occupant James Stephenson were...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence

Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
LAWRENCE, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy