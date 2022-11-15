KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO