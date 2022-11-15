Read full article on original website
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Two critically-injured after argument inside convenience store off Red Bridge Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people suffered critical injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. Police said two people in line at the Stop n Shop store in the area of Red Bridge Road and 110th Street were involved in an argument. A shooting ensued, and both suffered...
kmmo.com
TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH
Two Johnson County residents were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jazimin Mays, of Warrensburg, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mays and 31-year-old occupant James Stephenson were...
KC-area couple charged after their infant died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY —The mother and father of a 10-week old child have been charged with Child Abuse after the child was found dead from malnutrition, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Austen M. Taub Hack, 19, and Sarah Stone, 20, each face a felony charge of Abuse...
KCTV 5
Independence parents charged after malnourished 10-week-old dies
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and father have been charged after their 10-week-old, who was born at home, died from malnutrition. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Austen M. Taub Hack and 20-year-old Sarah Stone have been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
KMBC.com
Independence couple charged after their 2-month-old died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Jackson County prosecutors have charged the parents of a baby with child abuse after the 10-week-old died from malnutrition. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Austen M. Taube Hack, 19, and Sarah...
KCTV 5
Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.
KCTV 5
KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
KMBC.com
KCPD: More than 100 shell casings recovered after large sideshow broken up over the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said more than 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene of a sideshow that was busted up by officers over the weekend. Video shared to the department's social media pages shows cars blocking an intersection with dozens of...
Police: Woman found dead in Independence apartment
Independence police are hoping the public can help generate leads after a woman was found dead inside of an apartment Wednesday night.
KCTV 5
Crews battle three Kansas City apartment fires early Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department battled three apartment fires early Thursday morning, but there is no indication that anyone was injured at any of them. As many as 15 KCFD units responded at 3:58 a.m. to an apartment fire at Northeast 113th Street and North...
Lawrence police identify man, woman in an apparent murder-suicide in Cemetery
Lawrence police said Wednesday the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a cemetery were likely murder-suicide.
Police investigate double shooting in South Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in South KC Thursday morning.
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for five arson fires
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting multiple fires at four businesses overnight.
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in parking lot near Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old woman was injured in a fiery crash Monday afternoon near Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trail, police said. Investigators said that officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the trailhead parking at 117th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway on a vehicle fire. Authorities said...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence
Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman killed in collision with truck after striking deer
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a collision with a box truck after her vehicle struck a deer Monday evening.
KMZU
Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
