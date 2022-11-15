ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHART: Lamont widens win margin over Stefanowski

By CT Mirror Data
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
Gov. Ned Lamont secured a second term as governor with a wider win margin than in his 2018 faceoff against Republican Bob Stefanowski, this year beating Stefanowski by more than 158,000 votes, compared to about 44,000 in 2018.

Voter turnout for this election was 57.53%, according to early reports from the secretary of the state's office, with over 1.2 million people casting ballots, down from 65.23% in 2018, when there were more than 1.4 million voters.

Read more: Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs .

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
