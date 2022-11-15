ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Anthony blames her father for daughter Caylee’s death

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Casey Anthony claims her father is responsible for the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, alleging in a new documentary that she didn’t believe the child was dead when her dad “took her from me.”

Anthony, who was found not guilty of murder after a heavily publicized 2011 trial, asserts in an upcoming documentary series that daughter Caylee had laid down in bed with her before her father, George Anthony, woke her up and asked where the child was, according to a report Tuesday by People.

Her search for Caylee led her outside her Orlando home, where she found the child with her father, Anthony claims on Peacock’s “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies,” which comes out Nov. 29.

“He was standing there with her,” Anthony, 36, says. “She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold.”

Anthony continues, “He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says, ‘It’s going to be ok.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

Caylee’s remains were found near Anthony’s home in December 2008. She claims in the three-part documentary that she believed her daughter was alive for weeks after that night, saying her father “kept telling me she was ok.”

The 2011 trial found Casey Anthony guilty of giving false information to law enforcement but not guilty of first-degree murder, among other charges.

She accused her father during the trial of sexually abusing her, and says in the documentary that she fears he abused Caylee.

“He’d put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out,” Anthony claims on the series. “That happened several times. I’m sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless.”

The documentary marks Anthony’s first on-camera interview since the scandal.

