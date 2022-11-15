Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
CHICAGO - A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd....
fox32chicago.com
Suspect killed, 2 facing charges after robbing Frankfort bar with fake guns: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Two Chicago area men were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Ryan's Pub in Unincorporated Frankfort earlier this year. The Will County Sheriff said Alvin Hodge, 23, from Chicago and Rashe Caldwell, 25, from Riverdale were both charged with armed robbery. On April 30...
fox32chicago.com
Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI
CHICAGO - A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street. The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
fox32chicago.com
Man sentenced to 9.5 years in federal prison for attempting to fire loaded gun at federal agent
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was sentenced Tuesday for attempting to fire a loaded gun at federal agents and task force officers while holding a toddler in 2020. Joseph Hammond, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. A federal judge sentenced him after a hearing in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
Chicago man faces felony charges for stabbing 18-year-old
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges for stabbing a man multiple times, causing him serious injuries on October 30 in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood. Avondre Carroll was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder for stabbing an 18-year-old man in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue.
Federal warrant issued for man accused of robbing Lansing ATM, armored truck
LANSING, Ill. — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old accused of robbing a bank ATM and armored vehicle at gunpoint last month in Lansing. On Oct. 31 at around 10:45 a.m., an armored vehicle technician was robbed at gunpoint while restocking the ATM. Darrell Singleton...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
fox32chicago.com
Man working at Loop business robbed at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - A man was working at a business in the Loop Friday afternoon when he was robbed at gunpoint. A 33-year-old man was working inside of a commercial business in the 100 block of West Adams when he was approached by an unknown offender, police said. The offender produced...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crew commits 3 robberies, 2 carjackings in about an hour on north, northwest sides
Chicago — An armed group that traveled in two cars committed at least two carjackings and three robberies in about an hour Thursday morning across Chicago’s north and northwest sides. It’s the third night in a row that armed robbery sprees have popped up on the city’s North Side.
CPD: 3 minors charged with attempted carjacking, aggravated robbery
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department charged three boys, ages 13-15, with attempted vehicular hijacking — or carjacking for short — and aggravated robbery late Wednesday morning. All three were arrested around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road after trying to take someone’s...
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages. Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks. They are now calling for more police patrols. According to a new survey by the Chamberlain...
Same street crew committed 2 armed robberies, carjacking in one morning, CPD says
Chicago police said a street robbery crew committed two armed robberies and a carjacking early Thursday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood. Neither victim required hospitalization, and police are trying to identify those involved.
Security guard killed in River Oaks Mall shooting was Army veteran, grandfather, family says
Norman Thomas' family is absolutely heartbroken over the loss of a person they describe as their "Superman."
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into another car, killing Cook County woman
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into another vehicle in Maywood in 2019, resulting in the death of a woman. Gabriel Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony reckless homicide. On June 16, 2019, Ruth Johnson was the passenger of a...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen charged in gun store burglary where 28 weapons were stolen
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after a group of four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal nearly 30 firearms from the business Monday morning. Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to...
fox32chicago.com
Driver shot multiple times in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A driver was shot several times Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving just before 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gunman who was on foot started shooting, police said. The driver was struck in the...
fox32chicago.com
Skokie woman ‘was happy’ days before fatal crash involving Jan. 6 defendant, who is now charged with murder
CHICAGO - Lauren Wegner sat down on the couch a few Sundays ago, dressed in a Green Bay Packers jersey, hat and socks, and she told her parents that she was "so happy" she’d come home to Skokie. The 35-year-old who had once attended Niles West High School and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek suspects in Brighton Park robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two Hispanic men in connection to four recent robberies in Brighton Park on Chicago's South Side. Two armed men have been robbing victims at gunpoint in the past month. The incidents happened at the following locations and times:. In the 4400 block of...
