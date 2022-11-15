ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI

CHICAGO - A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street. The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
NORTHBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody

GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
GLENWOOD, IL
WGN News

Chicago man faces felony charges for stabbing 18-year-old

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges for stabbing a man multiple times, causing him serious injuries on October 30 in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood. Avondre Carroll was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder for stabbing an 18-year-old man in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man working at Loop business robbed at gunpoint: police

CHICAGO - A man was working at a business in the Loop Friday afternoon when he was robbed at gunpoint. A 33-year-old man was working inside of a commercial business in the 100 block of West Adams when he was approached by an unknown offender, police said. The offender produced...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot multiple times in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A driver was shot several times Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving just before 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gunman who was on foot started shooting, police said. The driver was struck in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek suspects in Brighton Park robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two Hispanic men in connection to four recent robberies in Brighton Park on Chicago's South Side. Two armed men have been robbing victims at gunpoint in the past month. The incidents happened at the following locations and times:. In the 4400 block of...
CHICAGO, IL

