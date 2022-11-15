ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mars was covered by 300 meter deep oceans

Mars is called the red planet. But once, it was actually blue and covered in water, bringing us closer to finding out if Mars had ever harboured life. Most researchers agree that there has been water on Mars, but just how much water is still debated. Now a study from...
NASA’s Orion spacecraft Continues Toward Moon, Callisto Activated

NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft is on the second day of its journey heading toward the Moon as part of Artemis I, a planned 25.5-day flight test. At 6:32 a.m. EST, Orion performed a second outbound trajectory burn using the auxiliary thrusters on the European Service Module. Rather than using the main engine, these auxiliary thrusters will be used for most trajectory correction burns.
Mars Sample Return Mission: Bringing Mars Rock Samples Back to Earth [Video]

NASA and the European Space Agency are developing plans for one of the most ambitious campaigns ever attempted in space: bringing the first samples of Mars material safely back to Earth for detailed study. The diverse set of scientifically curated samples now being collected by NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover could help scientists answer the question of whether ancient life ever arose on the Red Planet.

