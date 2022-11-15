ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Centre Daily

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code MCBET – Collect $200 In Free Bets Ahead Of Launch

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The countdown is on and Ohioans couldn’t be more excited. Yes, there are only a handful of days until The Big Game between Ohio State and Michigan – but that’s not the countdown to which we’re referring. We’re talking about the launch of online sports betting in Ohio Jan. 1 – and the BetMGM Ohio bonus code MCBET will provide everyone who registers before New Year’s Day with $200 in free bets!
OHIO STATE
WTOP

Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses

A Maryland commission approved the state’s first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday. The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

