Centre Daily
BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code MCBET – Collect $200 In Free Bets Ahead Of Launch
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The countdown is on and Ohioans couldn’t be more excited. Yes, there are only a handful of days until The Big Game between Ohio State and Michigan – but that’s not the countdown to which we’re referring. We’re talking about the launch of online sports betting in Ohio Jan. 1 – and the BetMGM Ohio bonus code MCBET will provide everyone who registers before New Year’s Day with $200 in free bets!
WTOP
Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses
A Maryland commission approved the state’s first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday. The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
Virginia ABC announces discounts on 'most popular' liquors
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) unveiled its annual doorbuster sale which will be held Friday, November 25 thru Monday, November 28.
Centre Daily
Mysterious orbs light up Virginia sky, puzzling some. There’s a simple explanation
A cluster of mysterious orbs lit up the night sky in Virginia this week, puzzling some viewers and prompting theories to grow online. Questions and comments about the lights in Norfolk flooded in on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 16, WAVY reported, including claims of “possible UFO” sightings and “strange orbs seen moving in odd patterns.”
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
Centre Daily
United Airlines, JetBlue, Delta And American Get a New Terminal
For a long time, if you lived in the New York area, or even sort of in the area, you could make a joke about how dingy and chaotic LaGuardia Airport was and rest assured that people would nod and know what you meant. LaGuardia was famous for its leaky...
Centre Daily
Missing sisters found safe in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested
UPDATE: Four girls who were missing from Alabama have been located safely in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested. Talladega County deputies say the sisters were found in Clayton County, Georgia, about 140 miles east of Scylacauga. Department of Human Resources officials are going to pick up the children.
'Who has the power in today's housing market?' Local real estate experts weigh in
SPOKANE, Wash. — It can feel like the housing market is constantly changing. Taking a snapshot of the market in both eastern Washington and north Idaho Fall 2022, who do realtors say is on top?. Buyers or sellers?. Our local real estate experts, contributing to the conversation:. Cindy Carrigan...
