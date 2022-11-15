Read full article on original website
Are your funds safe? Crypto lending platforms continue to fall
Genesis Capital have become the latest firm to get caught up in the crypto crash, suspending withdrawals yesterday. Gemini soon followed, suspending withdrawals on their Earn product. These are all yield -earning services, however – very different from FTX. FTX’s biggest transgression was masquerading as an exchange while acting...
Is Cardano a good investment?
Cardano price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. ADA plunged to a low of $0.32, which was much lower than the all-time high of over $3. With a market cap of $11 billion, it means that its valuation has plunged by almost $80 billion in the past few months. So, is ADA a good investment or is it a value trap?
Bybit publishes reserve wallet addresses
Bybit’s largest asset wallet holdings total $1.9 billion, according to details from blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Bybit has become the latest crypto exchange to publish information about its assets reserves, as calls for more transparency in the industry increase following FTX’s collapse. On 16 November, Bybit announced it...
Litecoin targets the $70 resistance level again after adding 7% to its value
Litecoin is outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies so far today and is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is up by more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The coin is currently the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At press time, the price of Litecoin stands at $62.15.
Binance Coin price prediction as renko forms Inverted H&S
The Binance Coin price remained under intense pressure on Thursday as investors remained worried about the crypto industry. BNB dropped to a low of $262, which was the lowest level since November 9 of this year. It has plunged by more than 27% from its highest point this year. BSC...
Exclusive: Nexo’s Taskova on wallet launch: “clients can choose level of centralisation and decentralisation they wish”
It’s been a chaotic week in the cryptocurrency space, with yet another centralised firm – this time FTX – going under. Against this backdrop, the all-important issue of custody of assets has been thrown into the limelight. I wrote a piece yesterday analysing how funds were flowing out of exchanges off the back of this, as investors have been spooked and run for the exits.
Crypto price prediction: SSV, SafePal (SFP), Chiliz (CHZ)
Cryptocurrency prices remained on edge this week as the collapse of FTX continued. During the week, Genesis, a leading crypto exchange, suspended its withdrawals briefly. Similarly, a crypto lender associated with Digital Currency Group (DCG) suspended most of its business. Bitcoin remained at $16,000. Here are the top coins to trade during the weekend: SSV, SafePal, and Chiliz.
Binance never viewed FTX as competition, says Changpeng Zhao
This article has been updated to include a comment from Currency.com. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has pointed out that his cryptocurrency exchange was never in competition with FTX. CZ, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, fielded numerous questions regarding his company and FTX in a recent interview with CNBC.
FTX’s bankruptcy filings show ‘complete failure of corporate controls’
Bankruptcy filings have called out Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and the entire FTX team for a complete failure of corporate controls. The latest bankruptcy filings have blasted SBF and his executives for completely failing to have a handle on their corporate affairs. FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers claim that SBF is actively trying...
Best DeFi cryptos to buy for the long term
November has been a terrible month for the cryptocurrency industry. Most crypto prices have collapsed by more than 20% while the total market cap of all digital coins has crashed from over $1 trillion in October to about $830 billion. Digital coins have crashed because of the fallout of FTX,...
U.S. job market little affected by pandemic, say researchers
BOSTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - For all the tumult and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. labor markets have come out on the other side not far from the strong conditions that prevailed before the crisis, a paper presented at a Boston Fed research conference said.
Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies, says Jack Mallers
Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency and differs from the other coins and tokens currently available in the market. Jack Mallers, the CEO of Strike, a company that allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin, said Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies. He mentioned this during a recent interview with CNBC. When...
Prospects of a Global VPS: Cloudzy’s Ace in the Hole
With its new cryptocurrency payment options, Cloudzy could be on a path to becoming a globalised VPS service. Cloudzy, the New York-based tech company and one of the leading holdings in the VPS industry, announced today that their new cryptocurrency payments are a step towards the goal of making a globalised VPS service a reality.
7 strange facts about Bitcoin casinos
Bitcoin casinos have seen a great increase in popularity recently, with many people now looking for cool games to play. On such a website, just like on the vast majority of online casinos, offers great bonuses. But what’s unique about these crypto casinos is that they also accept payment with Bitcoin, making it easier for those holding crypto.
The Blockchain Trilemma: Decentralization, Scalability, and Security
The blockchain trilemma is the challenge of achieving scalability, security, and decentralisation simultaneously on a blockchain network. The blockchain trilemma is a term used to describe the three main challenges that blockchain technology faces: decentralization, scalability, and security. While there are many potential solutions to these challenges, no single solution has been able to address all three challenges at once, even though the Mina protocol does the best. As a result, trade-offs must be made between these three goals in order to create a successful blockchain project. Mina protocol tends to face this challenge. Right now, Mina is used to pay for gas costs for running DApps and for transaction fees. However, recently mina protocol price reached 1 USD and has stayed there since June 18, 2022.
