Oneida County, NY

WIBX 950

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
CLINTON, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
WKTV

Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?

THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
ONEONTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

