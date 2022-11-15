BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bird E-bikes came to Bend in June and has caused some mixed reviews. The company issued a "Going Concern" disclosing it may not have enough money to keep going for another 12 months. "When we see news like this, we reach out to our contact at Bird and ask them 'Hey, The post Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO