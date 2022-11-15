Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 20-26
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 20-26: Cascade Lakes Highway is closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270. Paulina Lake Road is closed at...
Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK
Deschutes County commissioners have given final approval for development of a new, third Redmond 'safe parking' program site on county-owned land near SE Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, The post Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK appeared first on KTVZ.
Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools
Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
Speed zone hours signs at 14 Bend schools replaced with flashing lights for arrival, departure times
Drivers may have noticed a recent change at more than a dozen school speed zones around Bend -- a shift from a flat 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 20 mph speed limit to ones that use flashing lights to indicate when drivers should slow down, as students arrive or leave for the day. The post Speed zone hours signs at 14 Bend schools replaced with flashing lights for arrival, departure times appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Thursday
Ian Cranston guilty of manslaughter in death of Barry Washington Jr. Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder. Washington was...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bird E-bikes came to Bend in June and has caused some mixed reviews. The company issued a "Going Concern" disclosing it may not have enough money to keep going for another 12 months. "When we see news like this, we reach out to our contact at Bird and ask them 'Hey, The post Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
Prineville man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 97
Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday evening after colliding with a FreightlinerTheodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97, at milepost 76 near Pony Butte Road and Ashwood Lane, north of Madras. Church, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling northbound shortly after 5 p.m., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Freightliner CMV operated by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Ontario, Canada. Church was pronounced deceased. Moorecroft was uninjured. Highway 97 was closed for approximately three hours. Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Friday
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code
(Update: Adding video, comments from councilors) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilors met Wednesday night with a packed agenda starting off with Measure 114's updates and implications, and ends with a public hearing on the lengthy process of the Camping Code. Measure 114 recently passed during the election to establish a Permit-to-Purchase Program, limits The post Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code appeared first on KTVZ.
Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns
Think Wild, a Bend wildlife rehabilitation hospital, says a tundra swan now in their care was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully. The post Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns appeared first on KTVZ.
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat
Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend mayor asks community to open doors to unhoused this winter: Here’s how
City of Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell is asking Bendites to open their space to those who need it during the winter weather — the unhoused community. “It is a big ask, but it is so important for those in our community who need this shelter. It could really save lives,” said Goodman-Campbell.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook, Jeff. Co. Sheriffs release statements over Measure 114 concerns
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0