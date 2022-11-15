ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunriver, OR

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 20-26

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 20-26: Cascade Lakes Highway is closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270. Paulina Lake Road is closed at...
Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools

Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
Speed zone hours signs at 14 Bend schools replaced with flashing lights for arrival, departure times

Drivers may have noticed a recent change at more than a dozen school speed zones around Bend -- a shift from a flat 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 20 mph speed limit to ones that use flashing lights to indicate when drivers should slow down, as students arrive or leave for the day. The post Speed zone hours signs at 14 Bend schools replaced with flashing lights for arrival, departure times appeared first on KTVZ.
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

▶️ 5 things to know Thursday

Ian Cranston guilty of manslaughter in death of Barry Washington Jr. Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder. Washington was...
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns

Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bird E-bikes came to Bend in June and has caused some mixed reviews. The company issued a "Going Concern" disclosing it may not have enough money to keep going for another 12 months. "When we see news like this, we reach out to our contact at Bird and ask them 'Hey, The post Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 97

Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday evening after colliding with a FreightlinerTheodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97, at milepost 76 near Pony Butte Road and Ashwood Lane, north of Madras. Church, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling northbound shortly after 5 p.m., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Freightliner CMV operated by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Ontario, Canada. Church was pronounced deceased. Moorecroft was uninjured. Highway 97 was closed for approximately three hours. Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
▶️ 5 things to know Friday

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code

(Update: Adding video, comments from councilors) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilors met Wednesday night with a packed agenda starting off with Measure 114's updates and implications, and ends with a public hearing on the lengthy process of the Camping Code. Measure 114 recently passed during the election to establish a Permit-to-Purchase Program, limits The post Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code appeared first on KTVZ.
Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns

Think Wild, a Bend wildlife rehabilitation hospital, says a tundra swan now in their care was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully. The post Rescued tundra swan recovering at Bend’s Think Wild after mystery waterfowl ‘mass casualty event’ near Burns appeared first on KTVZ.
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat

Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday

Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
