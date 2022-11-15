Read full article on original website
judoinside.com
France takes the European team title
At the Mixed team European Championships in Mulhouse the French team have taken the European title in a full house after a faultless tournament. The French were victorious against Ukraine by 4-0, against Turkey in the semi final with 4-1 and then 4-1 against the Netherlands, France won their first European mixed team title in a Palais des Sports.
judoinside.com
Tokyo Grand Slam: The Forthcoming Last Judo event Of The Year
Like in other sports, the Grand Slam events are one of the highest-ranking events where many Judo legends have competed in. The Tokyo Judo grand slam event, as held by the International Judo Federation, is one of the tournaments in the series of grand slam events that include the Olympic games, World Championships, and World Masters.
