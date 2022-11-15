ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

liveforlivemusic.com

The Motet Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates

Veteran Colorado funk ensemble The Motet has announced a new batch of 2023 tour dates. The tour update includes new shows in Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah. The Motet has been keeping busy on the road through the fall months and will continue to tour throughout the end of 2022 with a variety of acts including TAUK Moore ft. TAUK and Kanika Moore, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Royal Jelly Jive, and The Main Squeeze.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons begin in November

COLUMBUS — A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season, which begins Nov. 19-20. The weeklong...
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Ohio’s struggles continue in blowout loss

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – The beginning of the 2022-23 season has not been kind to the Ohio Women’s Basketball team, as they dropped their third game in a row to start the year against No. 8 Ohio State. After losing key seniors Cece Hooks, Erica Johnson and Gabby...
ATHENS, OH
WDTN

Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching

According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
OHIO STATE

