Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV had some major praise for his teammate Russell Westbrook and his sacrifice in moving to the bench this season. “It just shows, you know, what type of player and person Russ is,” Walker said. “He’s not an egotistic guy. The world doesn’t revolve around him. He’s one of the most genuine, down-to-earth people I’ve ever met in my life.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO