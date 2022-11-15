ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Lonnie Walker IV on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not an egotistic guy…the world doesn’t revolve around him’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV had some major praise for his teammate Russell Westbrook and his sacrifice in moving to the bench this season. “It just shows, you know, what type of player and person Russ is,” Walker said. “He’s not an egotistic guy. The world doesn’t revolve around him. He’s one of the most genuine, down-to-earth people I’ve ever met in my life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

NBA insider doesn’t think LeBron’s game is ‘pretty’ like Michael’s, Kobe’s or Steph’s: ‘LeBron is like Karl Malone with point guard skills’

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard may think Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but that doesn’t mean he believes the superstar’s game is pretty. During a conversation with Rob Parker, Broussard explained why James’ game “isn’t really that pretty.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy