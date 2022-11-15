Read full article on original website
Report: Rival executive expects the Lakers to ‘ride it out for a while’ with their current roster
One general manager in the NBA believes that the Los Angeles Lakers will ride out their current roster for “a while” rather than make a deal at this point in the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are the No. 14 seed in the Western Conference at the moment, and...
Isaiah Thomas says Kobe Bryant is the best player he’s ever played against: ‘Nobody comes close’
When former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas was asked to name the best basketball player he’s ever seen, he didn’t hesitate to pick Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Thomas explained his pick and admitted that “you just feared him right when you stepped on the court.”. “You...
Patrick Beverley says Joel Embiid is the most dominant big man since Shaquille O’Neal
The dominant big man era arguably ended when Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal aged past his prime. However, Patrick Beverley believes that Joel Embiid is ready to take up where O’Neal left off. The Lakers guard recently hosted Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on his podcast, and...
Western conference executive thinks a Bradley Beal trade to the Lakers is ‘going to happen’
In the opinion of a Western Conference executive, the Los Angeles Lakers will end up making a trade for Bradley Beal. In the midst of a conversation on “The Crossover with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck” podcast, Beck spoke about a conversation he had with the unnamed executive.
Lonnie Walker IV on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not an egotistic guy…the world doesn’t revolve around him’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV had some major praise for his teammate Russell Westbrook and his sacrifice in moving to the bench this season. “It just shows, you know, what type of player and person Russ is,” Walker said. “He’s not an egotistic guy. The world doesn’t revolve around him. He’s one of the most genuine, down-to-earth people I’ve ever met in my life.
NBA insider doesn’t think LeBron’s game is ‘pretty’ like Michael’s, Kobe’s or Steph’s: ‘LeBron is like Karl Malone with point guard skills’
Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard may think Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but that doesn’t mean he believes the superstar’s game is pretty. During a conversation with Rob Parker, Broussard explained why James’ game “isn’t really that pretty.”...
Buddy Hield sends cryptic message after Rob Pelinka is spotted heading to Indiana
On Tuesday, someone who looked like Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was spotted at an airport presumably headed to the state of Indiana. Indiana Pacers Buddy Hield posted a tweet of his own that some feel was connected. Everyone has known that Los Angeles needs to make some...
Western Conference executive praises Rob Pelinka: ‘He’s being smart, he’s taking his time’
As the 2022-23 NBA season continues on, Los Angeles Lakers fans are continuing to become increasingly restless. Lakers lead executive Rob Pelinka has yet to make a big splash to alter the roster while the team further sags in the Western Conference standings. However, despite the increasing outside pressure, Pelinka...
Patrick Beverley details locking up Kevin Durant: ‘He didn’t want to dribble the ball against me’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley detailed how he defended Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in the Lakers’ win over the Nets earlier this season. Beverley claimed that Durant didn’t want to put the ball on the floor against him in the game. “He didn’t want to dribble...
