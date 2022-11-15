ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

darientimes.com

Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport

Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

David Rafferty (opinion): Wait for Act II of the Greenwich Red Hat Show

Typically, elections are a referendum on the incumbent or the incumbent party. Look at what the guy in office has said and achieved, then check out the other guy. Now armed with data, you decide whose intentions, actions and values are more aligned with the way you see the world. Then go vote for one or the other.
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

String of Nov. 9 car burglaries in Darien 'likely related,' police say

DARIEN — Six vehicles were reported burglarized in the span of five and a half hours on Nov. 9, according to local police. Police records show the burglaries occurred in pairs on the same streets, mostly at night and early morning. Police said the first break-in was reported around...
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

Former Bridgeport man distributed guns to city gangs, officials say

BRIDGEPORT — A former city man faces up to 10 years in prison after supplying at least 25 guns to city gangs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Stephfan Sanderson, also known as "Birdy" and "Beans," 24, of Georgia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say

STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?

American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
darientimes.com

CT takes notice of New Haven schools' chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN — Already on the state’s radar for dismal reading scores and being a day short in last year's school year, the city school district was recently called in to discuss the district's absenteeism rate, which one school board member was at "crisis level." Last year, 58.1...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Darien volleyball sweeps past Southington into Class LL final

STRATFORD — Darien’s Jillian Roche summed up the Wave's success on the volleyball court in a succinct way. “When we’re on,” Roche said, “We’re really on.”. It’s tough to argue with that. Darien delivered a tour-de-force performance with a 3-0 shutout of Southington...
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

2022 CIAC Girls Volleyball Championship Capsules

A look at the CIAC girls volleyball state championship matchups. Seeds/Records: No. 14 Trumbull (20-7) vs. No. 1 Darien (24-0) Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Digital Tickets Only (no cash sales at event) can be bought in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC.
TRUMBULL, CT

