Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
Undercover cops were followed before Naugatuck officer was shot in Waterbury, report shows
WATERBURY — The man charged with shooting a Naugatuck officer this week during an undercover operation followed him for blocks before opening fire on an Interstate 84 on-ramp, a police report said. Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Friday during a news conference that Waterbury police arrested Jason Perez, 40, charging...
David Rafferty (opinion): Wait for Act II of the Greenwich Red Hat Show
Typically, elections are a referendum on the incumbent or the incumbent party. Look at what the guy in office has said and achieved, then check out the other guy. Now armed with data, you decide whose intentions, actions and values are more aligned with the way you see the world. Then go vote for one or the other.
8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
Community news: Chef Lidia Bastianich speaks at fundraiser for Darien's Person to Person, and more
The Transforming Lives Luncheon, with special guest acclaimed chef Lidia Bastianich in conversation with Aux Délices owner Debra Ponzek, raised more than $255,000 to support the Darien-based Person to Person. P2P is a nonprofit provider of essential services for people in need in Fairfield County. "Events like this help...
String of Nov. 9 car burglaries in Darien 'likely related,' police say
DARIEN — Six vehicles were reported burglarized in the span of five and a half hours on Nov. 9, according to local police. Police records show the burglaries occurred in pairs on the same streets, mostly at night and early morning. Police said the first break-in was reported around...
Former Bridgeport man distributed guns to city gangs, officials say
BRIDGEPORT — A former city man faces up to 10 years in prison after supplying at least 25 guns to city gangs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Stephfan Sanderson, also known as "Birdy" and "Beans," 24, of Georgia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say
STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?
American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
CT takes notice of New Haven schools' chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN — Already on the state’s radar for dismal reading scores and being a day short in last year's school year, the city school district was recently called in to discuss the district's absenteeism rate, which one school board member was at "crisis level." Last year, 58.1...
Amid calls for Colin Hosten's removal, Norwalk school board picks new leader
NORWALK — The Board of Education has selected Diana Carpio to be its new chairperson. During the annual meeting to nominate Board of Education officers, board member Erica DePalma nominated Carpio, who then received multiple other endorsements. "Diana is in her fourth year with us on the Board of...
East Hartford man manufactured ghost guns from apartment, federal officials say
EAST HARTFORD — A local man convicted of manufacturing ghost guns was sentenced to a year and a half in prison Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Audley Reeves, 30, is free on $50,000 bond and required to report to prison on...
I-95 South reopens in Stamford after wrong-way driver hit tractor-trailer, police say
STAMFORD — A section of Interstate 95 south has reopened Friday morning after it was closed for hours following a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to officials. State police said the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The state Department of Transportation said in a tweet...
Prosecutors to drop attempted murder charge against Stamford man in 2020 daylight shooting
STAMFORD — State prosecutors won’t pursue an attempted murder charge against a city man as part of a plea deal accepted by the court on Wednesday afternoon. Brandon Turner, 28, pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit as a part of a deal with state prosecutors during a hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford.
Darien volleyball sweeps past Southington into Class LL final
STRATFORD — Darien’s Jillian Roche summed up the Wave's success on the volleyball court in a succinct way. “When we’re on,” Roche said, “We’re really on.”. It’s tough to argue with that. Darien delivered a tour-de-force performance with a 3-0 shutout of Southington...
2022 CIAC Girls Volleyball Championship Capsules
A look at the CIAC girls volleyball state championship matchups. Seeds/Records: No. 14 Trumbull (20-7) vs. No. 1 Darien (24-0) Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Digital Tickets Only (no cash sales at event) can be bought in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC.
How UConn men's basketball guard Joey Calcaterra can 'carve out a role' on Huskies
HARTFORD — Maybe all you need to know about the UConn men's basketball team's current depth, or lack thereof, is the fact that Joey Calcaterra and Richie Springs were the first two players off the bench on Tuesday night. Nothing against those two players, who each bring something to...
