Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office deletes Twitter account after former employee’s anti-LGBTQ rant
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has deleted its Twitter account after a former employee who still had access tweeted an anti-LGBTQ rant and nobody could remove it. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), a tweet was posted from the department’s Twitter account for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Official: Prosecutors will not offer sentence agreement to Oxford high school shooter
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has not, and will not, offer sentence agreements or deals to the convicted Oxford High School shooter who admitted to murdering four students, officials affirmed Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office on Monday, Nov. 14, filed a motion to request the harshest sentence possible for Ethan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New video shows bus incident that sent students to the hospital with injuries in Clinton Township
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Parents are reacting to a video showing a school bus incident that sent multiple kids to the hospital. Local 4 obtained footage allegedly showing a Chippewa Valley school bus driver slamming on the brakes out of frustration last month. The sudden motion jolted the kids.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video from inside Chippewa Valley Schools bus shows when parents say driver brake checked students
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Local 4 has obtained a video that shows what happened on a Chippewa Valley Schools bus when students were injured. Some parents also got to see the video for the first time themselves. Multiple students were injured, some with concussions and one with a hairline nose fracture.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County
New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes and injuries are associated with each. Michigan Auto Law released their annual most dangerous intersections list this month, featuring the 20 most crash-prone intersections across the state. The list uses police car crash report data from 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters
NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These locations in Washtenaw County are serving free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
ANN ARBOR – Several organizations and businesses throughout Washtenaw County are hosting food giveaways or free Thanksgiving meals for community members in need this holiday season. The following locations will be hosting events on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24):. The Original Cottage Inn. Staff will provide free carry-out meals between...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Hospitals reporting flu, RSV -- here’s what’s spreading in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Hospital. “Starting to see flu spikes,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine – Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm warning issued for parts of Lower Michigan with 12 inches of snow possible
Parts of Western and Mid Lower Michigan are bracing for a November winter storm walloping, with up to a foot of snow possible in some areas. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday morning for areas including Grand Rapids, Ionia, Hastings, Charlotte, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek. Here’s the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. – U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola counties under winter weather advisory Wednesday
Three southeastern Michigan counties are under a winter weather advisory on Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to potential snow accumulation. The National Weather Service has placed Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties under a winter weather advisory until midnight Wednesday. Between 1-4 inches of snow are expected to fall between Wednesday morning and evening, creating hazardous driving conditions amid cold temperatures.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Striking workers shut down three Starbucks locations in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Starbucks employees have closed three of the coffee chain’s locations around the city as part of the national Red Cup Rebellion effort to call attention to alleged unfair labor practices. The strike is taking place at more than 100 locations nationwide and demands that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams: Tracking rain, snow across Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
I’m all settled into the weather center after finishing the 6 p.m. newscast. I just ordered soup and plan on a cozy night watching snow on Exact Track 4D radar. Hopefully, you’re at home for the night, but if you do need to travel, here’s what you can expect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of its...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking snow showers, squalls Friday in Metro Detroit: What to know
DETROIT – Good Friday morning!. Yet another batch of cold air arrived with a cold front early this morning, and with more persistent wind and snow showers, too. Temperatures start in the lower and middle 20s around Metro Detroit, and that biting wind makes it feel like the middle teens. on You’ll want to wear the full winter garb today if you’re spending a little bit of time outdoors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering. Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.
Comments / 0