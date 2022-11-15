ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
ALABAMA STATE
Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County

New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes and injuries are associated with each. Michigan Auto Law released their annual most dangerous intersections list this month, featuring the 20 most crash-prone intersections across the state. The list uses police car crash report data from 2021.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters

NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote

AUGUSTA, Maine – Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna...
MAINE STATE
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. – U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's...
PORTLAND, OR
Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola counties under winter weather advisory Wednesday

Three southeastern Michigan counties are under a winter weather advisory on Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to potential snow accumulation. The National Weather Service has placed Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola counties under a winter weather advisory until midnight Wednesday. Between 1-4 inches of snow are expected to fall between Wednesday morning and evening, creating hazardous driving conditions amid cold temperatures.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
University of Michigan: Respiratory illnesses on rise on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has seen an uptick in “all types of respiratory illnesses” as thousands of students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break. The news was shared by U-M’s Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst in a letter to the school community on Wednesday, who said the campus is experiencing high transmission of adenovirus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Striking workers shut down three Starbucks locations in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Starbucks employees have closed three of the coffee chain’s locations around the city as part of the national Red Cup Rebellion effort to call attention to alleged unfair labor practices. The strike is taking place at more than 100 locations nationwide and demands that the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tracking snow showers, squalls Friday in Metro Detroit: What to know

DETROIT – Good Friday morning!. Yet another batch of cold air arrived with a cold front early this morning, and with more persistent wind and snow showers, too. Temperatures start in the lower and middle 20s around Metro Detroit, and that biting wind makes it feel like the middle teens. on You’ll want to wear the full winter garb today if you’re spending a little bit of time outdoors.
DETROIT, MI
Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering. Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.
ANN ARBOR, MI

