Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Stress-Free Shopping at the Harbor East Holiday Haul!

Kick off your holiday shopping in Harbor East without any of the stress of the crowds! Enjoy festive live music, visits from Santa, lite bites and seasonal drinks from James Joyce Irish Pub, giveaways, and of course, holiday sales!. Free parking available with RSVP, first 100 guests to check in...
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
foxbaltimore.com

4 suspects throw rock through door of Little Italy restaurant, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Little Italy restaurant was burglarized early Friday morning. According to police four male suspects wearing dark clothing, threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop located in the 200 block of Albemarle Street. The suspects gained access to the business...
themsuspokesman.com

One Company, Two Campuses; the gap between Morgan and Hopkins security

***All Allied Universal officers quoted throughout the story have been granted anonymity by The Spokesman out of the officers’ fears of losing their jobs. Julian Fruh, an Allied Universal security officer, was tragically murdered away on Aug. 31 while posted at Marble Hall. His death and the recent Homecoming...
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Myrtis Bedolla is first Black woman-owned art gallery owner to participate in Venice Biennale exhibition

One of the longest-running cultural exhibition festivals in the world, The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia) is showcasing Baltimore art gallery Galerie Myrtis. The local gallery, which was founded by Myrtis Bedolla, is the first Black woman-owned gallery invited to participate in the Venice Biennale-affiliated exhibition, “Personal Structures: Time, Space, and Existence.”
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
