Read full article on original website
Related
The Coastal Bend's weekend events
Let’s get to some fun on this Friday! What you and your family can do this weekend in the Coastal Bend.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
A Corpus Christi Christmas: A holiday event guide for the Coastal Bend
There is a full schedule of holiday events in Corpus Christi in the coming weeks. The weather is cooler, the neighborhoods are slowly being lit up with sparkling lights and there are several popular events in store for the community for the holiday season!. Lighting of the H-E-B Tree Nov....
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
Food truck owners take issue with organization of festivals
A handful of food truck festivals each year in Corpus christi are put on by one man and his company. Some people have raised some issues about how he holds his events.
Corpus Christi store owner not worried about inflation ahead of holiday shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a follow up to a report we first told you about about last week showing inflation is causing shoppers to buy less gifts ahead of the holidays. We reached out to a couple shops in the Coastal Bend on what they are planning...
Gulf Coast Credit Union donates $1,500 to Corpus Christi charity group
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Credit Union has donated $1,500 to Foster Angels of South Texas as part of their 2022 Season of Giving campaign. Gulf Coast wanted to give back to a local charity and Foster Angels of South Texas' mission was one they said they resonated with.
Corpus Christi themed Christmas tree ornaments are now available
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're waiting to set up your Christmas tree until after Thanksgiving -- then there are a few decorations you might wanna add to your wish list. Visit Corpus Christi has released their limited edition 2022 'Coastin' Around the Christmas Tree' ornaments. Residents can shop...
Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
Flour Bluff early release causes parents to scramble with last minute arrangements
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A last minute notice of early dismissal for one Coastal Bend school district has parents scrambling to find after school care. Flour Bluff Independent School District sent a note home to parents Wednesday saying that due to out of town events and staffing shortages -- school would be let out early.
17-year-old shot near Corpus Christi park, no arrests made
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old is in the hospital this morning after being shot at a west side park, officials said. The sound of gunfire was captured on home surveillance video from the area of Sherman and Hudson Streets, near Garrett Park. A car can then be seen on the video speeding away from the scene.
Corpus Christi nonprofit seeks to give back to area single mothers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While there are many assistance programs for those in need, none focus on struggling single moms. Majesty Outdoors, a non profit group that relocated to the Coastal Bend five years ago -- found thousands of households who may need the services they offer for free.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
Suspect in custody after late night stabbing at the Palace Men's Club
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Everhart Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut to his head. According to CCPD, officers found that 36-year-old Johnathan Vasquez had been kicked out of the business, but later came back.
Corpus Christi councilmen points out dangerous exit ramps, need for LED lights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At-Large Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley said he's trying to get TxDOT to come together with city leaders to address the issue of wrong-way drivers on the Harbor Bridge. "You see here's the signs they have now, and they're just not sufficient, and as you...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Replacement of Two Local Bridges
CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
18-wheeler rollover causes traffic delay, CCPD still investigating cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon after the truck rolled over on the Highway 358 flyover by Leopard Street. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Crews spent hours working on clearing out the area. CCPD told 3NEWS that there is still no...
Three illegal game rooms busted in Robstown
Three Robstown game room busts took place earlier Thursday as Nueces County officials continue to crack down on crime. One game room was located at the Roadrunner Travel Center in the Mobil Station off Highway 77. Another at the Matiana Food Mart on Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and a final one on the 600 block of East Avenue A.
Comments / 0