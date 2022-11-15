Gisele sparks dating rumors after being seen with this Miami trainer. Who is he?

New guy. Who dat?

Turns out the handsome man Gisele Bundchen was recently pictured with during a group trip to Costa Rica is someone who’s been in the Kodak awhile.

It’s unclear whether these two’s relationship is hot and heavy, platonic or something in between.

What is clear is that the Brazilian supermodel’s legally single and likely more than ready to mingle.

OK. So who is Joaquim Valente?

His Instagram is set to private (insert sad face emoji here). But a brief background check ( ahem , Google) reveals Valente and Bundchen have similar backgrounds, having both been born in Brazil, he in Rio de Janeiro, she about 1,000 miles away in the small town of Horizontina.

The angel faced hunk, who happens to be her son’s jiu-jitsu instructor, helps run the longtime martial arts training academy Valente Brothers in North Miami Beach.

READ MORE: Gisele seen with spiritual healer amid divorce

According to the family company’s website , Valente has been in South Florida 15 years, initially studying criminology at Barry University in Miami Shores.

He obviously hit it off with Bundchen before the D-word was even being bandied about. On Instagram, the bros posted a few pics from a spread they did over the summer with her for fashion mag Dust. Bundchen told the European outlet that she initially wanted classes for Benjamin, 12, but then decided to learn some moves herself. The Brazilian bombshell is seen kicking Valente’s butt in one of her posts as far back as February.

READ MORE: Gisele livin’ single in Miami

“When I first brought him to the first class with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self defense,” she said, adding Vivian, 9, also studies there. “I became really interested in the philosophy. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself. I was hooked.”

She and Brady finalized their quickie divorce on Oct. 28, and are currently coparenting within a few miles of one another. Bundchen recently bought two homes in the area near the Indian Creek eco-mansion they were all going to live in together as a family. Seems the NFL legend will be bunking there as a bachelor/single dad.