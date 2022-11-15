Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
police1.com
Watch: Texas PD's George Strait-inspired recruitment video racks up applications
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Strait would probably be proud. For the past few weeks, Southlake police have used a version of Strait’s song “Amarillo By Morning” as part of their recruiting campaign for officers. The sound is the same as the King of the Country’s 1982...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 18-20
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 18. Peace Plaza Ice Rink...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two
The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
MaxPreps
High school football: Ranking every 16-0 team in history
The best record attained by any high school football team is 16-0. In nearly 150 years of the sport, only 177 teams have ever accomplished the feat. Naturally, we decided to rank every single one of them. Of course not every school has the chance to go 16-0. Unless you...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
bdmag.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas
The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
iheart.com
Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why
Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas using data from AAA.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
