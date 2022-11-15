Read full article on original website
ND State Volleyball Scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the scoreboard for the North Dakota State High School Volleyball Tournaments in Bismarck from Thursday. Bismarck Century over Fargo North 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) Bismarck Legacy over West Fargo 3-2 (21-25, 18-25, 28-26, 25-19, 15-13) Sheyenne over St. Mary’s 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-15) Jamestown over Fargo...
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
First of all, let me start off by saying this is a total JOKE. I've been to this small town of just over a thousand people and there is nothing wrong with it. The website Travel alot, decided to come up with a list of "ugliest" cities for each state.
