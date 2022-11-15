Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
NBC Sports
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Lions on TV
The New York Giants (7-2) are preparing to host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 matchup. The Giants are coming off a win against the Houston Texans at home, while the Lions are riding a rare two-game winning streak and appear to be putting things together.
Yardbarker
New Bridge Quarterback Lions Should Consider in 2023
The Detroit Lions will have a decision to make on quarterback Jared Goff following the 2022 NFL season. If the team decides to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this season, $20 million in cap savings would be available to improve the roster. Paying nearly $30 million on...
First look: Detroit Lions at New York Giants odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (3-6) and New York Giants (7-2) will tee it up for a Week 11 clash Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Below, we look at Lions vs. Giants odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick
The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL's longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt. Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.
Giants Week 11 Storylines: Lions Come Roaring into MetLife Stadium
Let's preview some of the Week 11 storylines facing the New York Giants in the week ahead.
Giants injury report: Evan Neal returns to practice, Kayvon Thibodeaux sits
The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of a Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Following a Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans, head coach Brian Daboll said his team came out relatively healthy. There were no significant injuries at the time, but safety Dane Belton and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were added to this week’s injury report.
1st Lions injury report for Week 11 sees 6 players sidelined
DE Josh Paschal (knee) Ragnow left Soldier Field in Chicago in a walking boot after Sunday’s win. Campbell indicated that Ragnow no longer had the boot on the foot and that “he feels a little bit better.”. Safety DeShon Elliott was limited on Wednesday as he progresses through...
Detroit Lions receiver DJ Chark practices for first time since September
DJ Chark practiced Wednesday with the Detroit Lions for the first time since injuring his ankle Sept. 25. Chark, 26,
Bears place RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
The Chicago Bears are placing running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Herbert suffered a hip injury in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. With Herbert landing on IR, he’ll have to miss the next four games. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.
Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR
Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
