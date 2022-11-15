ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up

Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
DETROIT, MI
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye

The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
Yardbarker

New Bridge Quarterback Lions Should Consider in 2023

The Detroit Lions will have a decision to make on quarterback Jared Goff following the 2022 NFL season. If the team decides to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this season, $20 million in cap savings would be available to improve the roster. Paying nearly $30 million on...
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury

Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick

The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL's longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt. Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants injury report: Evan Neal returns to practice, Kayvon Thibodeaux sits

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of a Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Following a Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans, head coach Brian Daboll said his team came out relatively healthy. There were no significant injuries at the time, but safety Dane Belton and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were added to this week’s injury report.
Pro Football Rumors

Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR

Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy