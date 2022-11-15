NC hospitals limit visitors under 12 due to spread of respiratory viruses

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health are among several North Carolina health systems limiting child visitors at their hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses.

In a release, the health systems said due to the rise in viruses like RSV and the flu among young kids, they’re asking that children 12 and under not visit patients who are hospitalized.

The restrictions go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and apply to hospitals that are part of the following health systems:

Masks are still required for all visitors, and anyone age 13 or older shouldn’t visit patients if they have flu-like symptoms, officials said.

Only under special circumstances can children visit hospitalized patients, such as visiting a dying family member. Hospital leaders said parents should make arrangements in those cases with their care team.

The health systems also reminded visitors they can prevent themselves from getting sick, and urged everyone to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the holiday season.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of RSV and flu cases amongst the kids,” said Pharmacist Rutvij Parikh, Queens Pharmacy. “Especially with kids now, but the schools are open.”

He said many patients can fight off respiratory viruses without complications. However, not everyone is that lucky.

“If they are able to fight it off, they are still able to transmit it,” he said. “So if they come in close contact with other kids or people with lower immunity, they can still transmit it to other people.”

Some hospitals and health systems may have additional restrictions on visitors in certain areas. For example, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital doesn’t allow visitors under the age of 18, except in special situations.

