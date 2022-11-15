Read full article on original website
Rowan County man cashes out after $100K lottery win
Ricardo Magdaleno of Gold Hill won a $100,000 lottery prize, claiming a total of $71,016 after taxes.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program
The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
Gaston County Mugshots November 15th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
1 rescued from vehicle in Winston-Salem after being trapped during crash under Salem Parkway bridge, firefighters say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped in a vehicle in Winston-Salem during a crash under the Salem Parkway bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. After firefighters freed the person around 8 p.m., they were taken to the hospital. FOX8 is told that overall, three people were injured. […]
North Carolina house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m.
$10,000 reward offered for help finding man wanted by North Carolina police for murder
CONOVER, N.C. (WGHP) — The US Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help law enforcement officials find a murder suspect who is wanted by the Conover Police Department. The investigation to find and arrest 49-year-old Donald Hodges was designated a U.S. Marshals Major Case by the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional […]
Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
Family members said the body found along Aderholt Road in Gaston County is likely that of a man who has been missing for months.
Winston-Salem police investigating drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting. FOX8 is told a 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on Pinedale Drive. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
Wilkesboro police search for 'person of interest' after gas station shooting
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person of interest is wanted by Wilkesboro Police after a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Monday around 6:50 p.m. at the '4-Brothers Service Station' located on Westwood Lane, near NC-16. Police say they responded after reports of a gunshot being fired...
Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather
The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay. Watauga County has not made an announcement on whether or not there will...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to Liberty Street at 17th Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a car. A pedestrian […]
3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in Winston-Salem in connection to Yadkinville gun shop theft, police chief says
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made in connection to a gun store burglary in Yadkinville. According to the Yadkinville Police Chief, three juveniles, between 15 and 16, and one 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to a break-in at Foothills Firearms on Tuesday. The 18-year-old, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, and the three juveniles were […]
