ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program

The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 15th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 rescued from vehicle in Winston-Salem after being trapped during crash under Salem Parkway bridge, firefighters say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped in a vehicle in Winston-Salem during a crash under the Salem Parkway bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. After firefighters freed the person around 8 p.m., they were taken to the hospital. FOX8 is told that overall, three people were injured. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather

The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay. Watauga County has not made an announcement on whether or not there will...
FOX8 News

3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested in Winston-Salem in connection to Yadkinville gun shop theft, police chief says

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made in connection to a gun store burglary in Yadkinville. According to the Yadkinville Police Chief, three juveniles, between 15 and 16, and one 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to a break-in at Foothills Firearms on Tuesday. The 18-year-old, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, and the three juveniles were […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy