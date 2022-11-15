ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park in North Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33goNm_0jBeyj7w00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a park in North Nashville late Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at Watkins Park located on 17 th Avenue North in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

According to Metro police, witnesses stated that they saw two females fighting in the park when a small crowd surrounded them and that’s when a man fired several shots in the air and then into the group.

Detectives say a group of women inside a silver sedan transported 19-year-old Terriana Johnson to a hospital following the shooting. Johnson died from her injuries.

Officials say the suspect reportedly left the scene in a dark-colored sedan at a high rate of speed and continued to fire rounds at another group.

Metro police say the women inside the silver sedan told officers they did not know who was responsible for the shooting.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School issued the following statement to parents following the shooting.

At approximately 6:55 pm, multiple shots were fired at Watkins Park. Play rehearsal was taking place and coming to an end. No other students were in the building. After MNPD officers arrived and addressed what was taking place in Watkins Park multiple teachers and MNPS Security began connecting students with parents for dismissal from rehearsal. All students are with their families. All students are physically safe. Thank you.

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville

Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting …. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Mt. Juliet home destroyed after fire. Mt. Juliet home destroyed after fire. Ghost mall’s future. Metro takes community feedback...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting

A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy