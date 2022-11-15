Read full article on original website
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
Little Free Pantry food collection to benefit Shelton families
SHELTON — The Little Free Pantry at Church of the Good Shepherd has been a source of nourishment for many local people since its creation in April. Linda Goodman, the pantry’s administrator and longtime church member, said the reception has been incredible, with people of all ages grabbing everything from pasta and snacks to pet food.
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
Shelton police lieutenant continues aid for struggling veterans
SHELTON — Robert Kozlowsky is continuing his fight to bring attention to what he calls an epidemic of suicide among military veterans. Kozlowsky, longtime Shelton police lieutenant and board member of Bridgeport-based Homes for the Brave, is once again co-chairing “General Needs 1342 Mission,” the goal of which is to donate 1,342 pairs of boots (22 a day for 61 days over the two months) and 8,030 pairs of socks (22 a day for an entire year) in November and December to those veterans in need from Maine to Washington, D.C.
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
'Well-known' grocery store eyes Shelton's Fountain Square
SHELTON — Fountain Square may soon be home to a “well-known,” but as of now unnamed, grocery store. Fountain Square, LLC, developers of the massive project at 801 Bridgeport Ave., at the intersection with Parrott Drive in Shelton, requested an amendment to its already approved uses to allow for a grocery store — which attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers, refused to name at this point. The grocery store would be limited to 15,000 square feet.
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
'Outrageous' messages displayed in Morris signs sparks conversation
MORRIS, Conn — Ask people in Morris about the signs on Route 209 and odds are they are aware of them. Two signs are propped up about a mile and a half down the road from each other with, what neighbors call, "angry" messages. The first message drivers see...
French Bulldog found on roadside in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Animal Control is now investigating after they said a French Bulldog was left on the side of a road. "It was one of the worst ones I’ve seen," said Brittany Tooth of the Naugatuck Animal Control. The dog is estimated to be three to...
Shelton police are latest to offer tips to prevent mail theft
SHELTON — Mail theft has become an issue locally in recent weeks, and police are offering tips to residents to better protect their deliveries. Shelton police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said there have been instances of people stealing mail from numerous mailboxes, then sifting through for anything of any value, from checks to credit cards.
SoNo’s Beadworks to close after 35 years: ‘Can’t imagine Washington Street without it’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To run the small make-your-own jewelry store on the corner of Washington St., it takes the large, handmade efforts from hundreds of women. The thousands of jewelry pieces displayed at Beadworks in Norwalk are the work of professional female...
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
David Rafferty (opinion): Wait for Act II of the Greenwich Red Hat Show
Typically, elections are a referendum on the incumbent or the incumbent party. Look at what the guy in office has said and achieved, then check out the other guy. Now armed with data, you decide whose intentions, actions and values are more aligned with the way you see the world. Then go vote for one or the other.
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
