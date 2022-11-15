ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Maná is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in 2023

By Nicole Gutierrez
 3 days ago
‘Oye mi amor,’ Maná is coming to the Valley! The iconic rock band is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in spring 2023!

Maná announced Tuesday morning that they will be making TWO stops in the Valley. The band will hit the stage in Phoenix and Glendale come March of next year.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, November 18, at 10 a.m. For details on ticket information, click here .

IF YOU GO

  • First tour stop: March 24, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
  • Second tour stop: March 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

OTHER SHOWS COMING TO THE VALLEY

Shania Twain , Taylor Swift , Lizzo , P!NK , George Strait and Marc Anthony recently announced their 2023 tour stops in the Valley! And add this to your calendar too, Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes are set to perform at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

