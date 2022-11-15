ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Springboks’ Du Toit banned 3 weeks after headbutting Danty

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was suspended for three weeks on Thursday for headbutting France center Jonathan Danty. Du Toit was already not considered by the Springboks for the test against Italy this weekend in Genoa, and also misses the England test next week in London, and another game to be decided.
BBC

England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC

Jon Lewis named as England women's head coach

Former England men's seamer Jon Lewis has been named as the new England women's head coach. The 47-year-old replaces Lisa Keightley, who stepped down at the end of the summer after opting against seeking an extension to her contract. Lewis, who won 16 caps across three formats, has worked as...
The Associated Press

Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
BBC

Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'

Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez

A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Manchester City: FA WSL Match Preview

Everton Women return to WSL action this weekend with a visit of Manchester City to Walton Hall Park. The fixture presents a perfect chance for Brian Sorensen’s side to buck a trend that sees success against the sides in and around the Blues followed by defeat to one of the league’s big four. Reverses against both Chelsea and Manchester United have followed positive results over Liverpool, Leicester, and Aston Villa, but Toffees defender Elise Stenevik sees this as a great opportunity for the team to show its potential.
BBC

Wales 20mph: Speed limit did not cut Belfast crashes - study

Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. The Welsh government has said safety is a key reason behind its plans to become the first UK nation to adopt a 20mph default limit in built-up areas. But a study of 20mph...
BBC

Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts

Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...

