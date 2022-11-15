Read full article on original website
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: Tom Halliwell try secures late win for England
Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, KingGoals: Hawkins, Collins 3. Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G ClausellsGoals: Alazard, N Clausells 4. England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France. The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, who was voted...
Springboks’ Du Toit banned 3 weeks after headbutting Danty
DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was suspended for three weeks on Thursday for headbutting France center Jonathan Danty. Du Toit was already not considered by the Springboks for the test against Italy this weekend in Genoa, and also misses the England test next week in London, and another game to be decided.
The six international matches the Stadium of Light has hosted ahead of Euro 2028 proposal
What history does Sunderland's Stadium of Light have with international football?
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC
Ireland v Australia: Centre Stuart McCloskey keeps Irish place with Bundee Aki on bench
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has retained his place in the Ireland team for Saturday evening's match against Australia in...
BBC
Jon Lewis named as England women's head coach
Former England men's seamer Jon Lewis has been named as the new England women's head coach. The 47-year-old replaces Lisa Keightley, who stepped down at the end of the summer after opting against seeking an extension to her contract. Lewis, who won 16 caps across three formats, has worked as...
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
In Case You Missed It: England add to their cup collection, India, New Zealand seek answers
Our best content from the week gone by
BBC
World Cup wish: Maddison to actually play? January transfer plans sorted?
It's finally here - the planes have landed, the players are acclimatising and the sweepstakes are being compiled. But what's your club's biggest wish for the World Cup in Qatar?. Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Bukayo Saka plays a vital role for England and I'm confident he will make some...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester City: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women return to WSL action this weekend with a visit of Manchester City to Walton Hall Park. The fixture presents a perfect chance for Brian Sorensen’s side to buck a trend that sees success against the sides in and around the Blues followed by defeat to one of the league’s big four. Reverses against both Chelsea and Manchester United have followed positive results over Liverpool, Leicester, and Aston Villa, but Toffees defender Elise Stenevik sees this as a great opportunity for the team to show its potential.
BBC
Wales 20mph: Speed limit did not cut Belfast crashes - study
Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. The Welsh government has said safety is a key reason behind its plans to become the first UK nation to adopt a 20mph default limit in built-up areas. But a study of 20mph...
BBC
Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts
Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...
