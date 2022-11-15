Read full article on original website
Friday Morning Crash Leads To Multiple Injuries
Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Friday morning in southern Butler County. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. for a six vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 8 South and Route 228 West. At...
UPDATE: Crews battling fire at Wilson's Furniture building in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson's Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
Tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid detaches along U.S. 22 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A tanker truck detached in the westbound lane of U.S. 22 near the Carollton/Wintersville exit on Friday morning. Officials say the truck was carrying sulfuric acid. Though no leaks were detected, the road will be closed westbound until the tank can be offloaded into another...
Pugliese Fire Training Center a spark for local firefighter training efforts
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Pugliese Fire Training Center a new resource for Wintersville Fire that’s not only helping out local firefighters but bringing many across the area. Before the opening of this facility, local fire and rescue teams had to travel to Wayne County, Ohio, which is...
Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70
According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
One injured, another jailed after head-on collision in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Thursday evening, car accident in Wheeling left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Bumpers were smashed in, hoods were folded, and windshields were shattered after the accident along the 300 block of Washington Avenue. Officials don't know how it happened, but...
Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
City of Wheeling sees overwhelming response to homeowners' repair assistance program
WHEELING, W.Va. — In October, the city of Wheeling offered a chance for homeowners to get some free money for home improvements. The Homeowner-Occupied Repair Assistance Program offers up to $5,000 for income eligible homeowners in Wheeling. What happened next was a bit overwhelming, as more than 500 homeowners...
County-owned building in Belmont County closer to wrecking ball
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — For years, the Belmont County Commission has been trying to demolish the Belmont County building and grounds structure. With an approval for a bid on asbestos removal, it's one step further in making that happen. “J.P. Dutton and I, we've been on the commission for...
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
WV DHHR issues overdose warning for Northern Panhandle
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources posted an overdose warning Tuesday night for people in the Northern Panhandle and southern part of the state to be aware of. But it doesn't seem to have hit yet. The warning suggested multiple counties including...
Two taken to hospital after I-80 crash
Troopers responded to I-80 mile marker 233 in Hubbard around 8:30 a.m.
West Virginia’s Fiesta Tableware approves union contract
The West Virginia-based business, Fiesta Tableware Company, announced a new contract with members of the United Steel Workers International Union.
Traffic/road closure information for Friday's Fantasy in Lights Parade
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department will close the following roads in the Center Wheeling/downtown area on Friday for the annual Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade. CENTER WHEELING AREA: Roads in and around Centre Market will close at 5 p.m. This area includes Market Street from 20th to...
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash
Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
