butlerradio.com

Friday Morning Crash Leads To Multiple Injuries

Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Friday morning in southern Butler County. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. for a six vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 8 South and Route 228 West. At...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

One injured, another jailed after head-on collision in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Thursday evening, car accident in Wheeling left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Bumpers were smashed in, hoods were folded, and windshields were shattered after the accident along the 300 block of Washington Avenue. Officials don't know how it happened, but...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

WV DHHR issues overdose warning for Northern Panhandle

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources posted an overdose warning Tuesday night for people in the Northern Panhandle and southern part of the state to be aware of. But it doesn't seem to have hit yet. The warning suggested multiple counties including...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Traffic/road closure information for Friday's Fantasy in Lights Parade

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department will close the following roads in the Center Wheeling/downtown area on Friday for the annual Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade. CENTER WHEELING AREA: Roads in and around Centre Market will close at 5 p.m. This area includes Market Street from 20th to...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
Tribune-Review

Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash

Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

